President Biden delivered remarks today at the White House and stood by his decision to leave Afghanistan:

BREAKING Joe Biden says he ‘stands squarely by decision’ as he defends Afghanistan exit https://t.co/vFlqK6XI7j — Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) August 16, 2021

During Biden’s address he also said “the buck stops with me,” which is interesting considering he blamed Trump right off the bat:

Joe Biden wastes no time in blaming President Trump for the chaos in Afghanistan: pic.twitter.com/VzK05LqeWm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 16, 2021

That doesn’t quite sound like what Biden promised last year:

Things escalated quickly.

And had the nerve to say he “believes to his core” he made the right decision, as world leaders admonish him. — Charlie (@MrsKDub1) August 16, 2021

The Biden WH is making up the spin as they go.

