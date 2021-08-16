https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/16/biden-stands-by-his-decision-to-leave-afghanistan-and-besides-this-disaster-is-trumps-fault/

President Biden delivered remarks today at the White House and stood by his decision to leave Afghanistan:

During Biden’s address he also said “the buck stops with me,” which is interesting considering he blamed Trump right off the bat:

That doesn’t quite sound like what Biden promised last year:

Things escalated quickly.

The Biden WH is making up the spin as they go.

