August 16, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will return to the White House from Camp David on Monday to deliver remarks on Afghanistan, the White House said.

Biden will speak at 3:45 p.m. (1945 GMT), it said.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann)

