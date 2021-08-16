https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/16/bidens-failure-in-afghanistan-only-getting-worse-taliban-commanders-already-conducting-horrific-door-to-door-searches/

Welp, sounds like things are going super awesome in Afghanistan.

Oh.

Wait.

Nope.

It’s even worse than we could have imagined.

Taliban is now conducting door-to-door searches for journalists, politicians, & Afghan police. In cities & towns outside Kabul, Taliban is imposing forced marriages & executions. This is horrific. Biden is to blame. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) August 16, 2021

This is horrific and yes, Biden is to blame.

No matter how hard his proglodytes are trying to claim otherwise.

“Taliban commanders have demanded that communities turn over unmarried women to become ‘wives’ for their fighters“ https://t.co/To5hMVP1lX — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) August 16, 2021

From Legal Insurrection:

Taliban leaders have publicly pledged to be magnanimous in victory, assuring government officials, troops and the people of Afghanistan that they have nothing to fear as ever larger swaths of the country fall under their control. But Afghans pouring into Kabul and those still in Taliban-held areas say they have witnessed unprovoked attacks on civilians and executions of captured soldiers. In addition, they say, Taliban commanders have demanded that communities turn over unmarried women to become “wives” for their fighters—a form of sexual violence, human-rights groups say. The U.S. Embassy in Kabul said Thursday that it had received reports of the Taliban executing members of the Afghan military who had surrendered. “Deeply disturbing & could constitute war crimes,” the embassy said on Twitter.

Feels like Obama’s third term, yeah?

I hate hitting heart to this tweet because I like nothing about what it says about our country’s leadership or direction. 😞 — Tony Short (@tmshort34) August 16, 2021

Worse than that. They are looking for girls, 15 years old or more to distribute for the soldiers they convinced to gather them, as a payment… Horrible. — Emanuel da Cruz 🇵🇹🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@EmanueldaCruz8) August 16, 2021

Taliban are terrorists, Joe. Duh.

Probably should do something about that.

Just sayin’.

***

