President Joe Biden fled a news conference that he gave at the White House on Monday afternoon about the debacle that has unfolded on his watch amid the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan, refusing to take questions from the media after delivering his remarks.

During his remarks, Biden sought to cast blame on others for the situation that unfolded on his watch and then, after finishing his short speech, he turned his back and bolted from the room as reporters shouted questions.

WATCH:

WATCH: Joe Biden takes no questions after speech on botched Afghanistan withdrawal. pic.twitter.com/v0bouKhGes — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2021

