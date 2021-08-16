https://www.oann.com/bytedance-says-china-unit-holds-local-licences-in-response-to-media-report/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bytedance-says-china-unit-holds-local-licences-in-response-to-media-report



FILE PHOTO: The logo of ByteDance, the China-based company which owns the short video app TikTok, or Douyin, is seen at its office in Beijing, China July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Suen

August 16, 2021

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – TikTok owner ByteDance told Reuters on Monday the Chinese subsidiary referenced in a report by The Information only related to some of its China market video and information platforms and held some of the licences they require to operate under local law.

The Information reported https://bit.ly/3xONV4M that the Chinese government has taken a stake and board seat in a ByteDance China-based entity, Beijing ByteDance Technology, citing corporate records and people with knowledge of the matter.

