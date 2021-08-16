http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/HUTrRpd60Hs/

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is taking heat on Twitter for suggesting that the messy withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan was caused by the Trump administration and exacerbated by President Joe Biden.

Cheney is the daughter of Dick Cheney, vice president to George W. Bush, whose administration initiated the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.

“The Trump/Biden calamity unfolding in Afghanistan began with the Trump administration negotiating with terrorists and pretending they were partners for peace, and is ending with American surrender as Biden abandons the country to our terrorist enemies,” Cheney wrote on Twitter Saturday.

The Trump/Biden calamity unfolding in Afghanistan began with the Trump administration negotiating with terrorists and pretending they were partners for peace, and is ending with American surrender as Biden abandons the country to our terrorist enemies. https://t.co/PQ1i5W6zZt — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 14, 2021

The withdrawal has received bipartisan criticism due to documented Taliban gains, delays in granting visas to translators who assisted U.S. troops, and other criticisms related to the initial decision to invade — and it wasn’t Cheney’s comments that were under fire as much as her not acknowledging her father’s role in creating the situation in the first place.

Former Maine state senator Eric Brakey (R) tweeted that Cheney “wants America to be an occupying empire forever!”

“The war was won 10 years ago when US soldiers put a bullet in the head of Osama bin Laden,” he wrote.

The war was won 10 years ago when US soldiers put a bullet in the head of Osama bin Laden. Everything since has been pointless warfare that can never be won because there are no stated conditions for victory.@Liz_Cheney wants America to be an occupying empire forever! https://t.co/0x7aZ98Gcw — Eric Brakey (@SenatorBrakey) August 14, 2021

Journalist Michael Tracey noted that “maybe the true ‘calamity’ was the mission itself.”

It would never occur to Liz Cheney that if making any attempt to extract the US from a 20-year-long conflict is necessarily “calamitous,” then maybe the true “calamity” was the mission itself https://t.co/xY9pzMDtEg — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 15, 2021

Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Will Bunch joked, “When you’re not yet aware that Darth Vader is your father.”

With all due respect, you’ve got a lot of fucking nerve. — bob clendenin 🇺🇸 (@bobclendenin) August 14, 2021

Have you not met George W. Bush or Dick Cheney? — Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie (@RevChuckCurrie) August 15, 2021

The Cheney Calamity Hell of a family biz, liz — Paul Telfer (@PaulTelfer) August 14, 2021

She did receive some backing for her take, with some defending the 2001 invasion.

There is plenty of blame to go around. I would argue that the initial invasion was necessary and justified to protect US security. Then Four consecutive administrations did what we always do. Make deals with corrupt Afghan politicians who we thought would serve us https://t.co/Qre5gzVHxo — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) August 14, 2021

Osama Bin Laden started it in the middle east. The Taliban sheltered him. @TheBushCenter and VP Cheney were absolutely right to go in and @JoeBiden is absolutely wrong to allow this collapse for the want of a skeleton force at Bagram. — Louise Mensch, M.A. (@LouiseMensch) August 14, 2021

