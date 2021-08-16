https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthart/2021/08/16/china-and-russia-court-taliban-as-western-powers-scramble-to-flee-afghanistan/?sh=3bb7a55d428f

Topline

As Western nations ramp up efforts to shutter embassies and evacuate civilians from Afghanistan following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, China and Russia made overtures Monday that suggest they could be among the first countries to recognize the group as leaders of the country.

Key Facts

Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, said Monday that China is ready to develop “friendly and cooperative” relations with neighboring Afghanistan and “respects the wishes and choices of the Afghan people.” Hua would not be drawn on whether Beijing would explicitly recognize the Taliban as leaders of Afghanistan—she said China respected the country’s sovereignty—and the country’s Kabul embassy remains fully staffed and operational, according to the South China Morning Post. In an interview Monday, Russia’s presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said Moscow would not rush to recognize the Taliban and would make a decision based on the group’s actions. The Russian ambassador is reportedly set to meet with the Taliban on Tuesday, AFP reported, and while some embassy staff have left the Afghan capital, Kabulov told Reuters they have not been evacuated and are taking vacation “while summer is not over.” The U.K. has been communicating with the Taliban via a third party country—reportedly in the Middle East—to secure the departures of British nationals and refugees, defense secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.

Key Background

The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan over after it retook the capital, Kabul, with little resistance on Sunday. The swifter-than-expected takeover sparked a scrambling exodus of diplomatic staff, foreign nationals and, in some instances, local Afghan staff. The Taliban’s takeover follows the withdrawal of American troops after two decades of conflict. As the troops were withdrawing, Taliban delegates visited officials in Moscow and Beijing to provide assurances the group’s gains in Afghanistan would not threaten Russian or Chinese interests. There have reportedly been at least five deaths at Kabul airport amid stampedes and gunfire as people flooded the airport in an attempt to flee the country. Videos shared on social media appear to show two people falling from a departing jet as it gains altitude.

Contra

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Western nations not to “prematurely recognize” the Taliban as the leaders of Afghanistan. “​We want a united position amongst all the like-minded, as far as we can get one, so that we do whatever we can to prevent Afghanistan lapsing back into being a breeding ground for terror,” he said Sunday.

