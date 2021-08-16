https://www.theblaze.com/news/china-state-media-mocks-taliban-takeover-us-presidential-transition

Chinese state media reportedly mocked the United States’ withdrawal in Afghanistan and said that the Taliban’s takeover in the country was “more smooth” than this year’s presidential transfer of powers.

According to a Monday report from Insider, Hu Xijin, editor of the country’s Global Times, also compared the Capitol riot to the Taliban’s takeover.

What are the details?

The editor on Sunday took to Twitter, where he compared the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan to the Trump-Biden presidential transition that took place earlier this year following the 2020 presidential election.

The outlet’s Cheryl Teh reported, “Hu was referencing posts made on Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter. People made posts saying that the Taliban takeover was ‘peaceful’ compared to the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6 when a pro-Trump mob swarmed the Capitol, sieged the building, smashed and damaged property, and forced lawmakers into lockdown.”

Hu tweeted, “Chinese netizens joked that the power transition in Afghanistan is even more smooth than presidential transition in the US.”

What else?

His remarks came after the Taliban commanded its militants to enter Kabul late Sunday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Taliban said, “Now there are reports that districts in Kabul have been evacuated, police have left their job of providing security, ministries have been evacuated, and security personnel from the Kabul administration have fled.”

Amid the crisis, the U.S. Embassy warned Americans to shelter in place and stay away from Kabul’s airport.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that American diplomats were being transported to the airport to “ensure they can operate safely and securely.”

He also defended the Biden administration’s decision to withdraw troops from the country.

“We went to Afghanistan 20 years ago with one mission, and that mission was to deal with the folks who attacked us on 9/11 — and we have succeeded in that mission,” he added.

