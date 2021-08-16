https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/16/cnn-international-journalist-causes-confusion-with-contradictory-characterizations-of-the-taliban-takeover-video/

Not gonna lie: it was really weird to hear CNN reporter Clarissa Ward say that the Taliban chanting “Death to America” also “seem friendly.” But in light of the full video, it was clear enough that she at least knows that the Taliban are bad dudes.

We have to assume that CNN reporter Nick Paton Walsh also understands that. So maybe he could’ve found a better way to report on the Taliban’s takeover than this:

WHAT?! CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh: “[The Taliban] were essentially doing crowd control for the benefit of the United States, keeping back many of the Afghans trying to swarm that particular airport…I simply never thought I would see it unravel like this.” (1/2) pic.twitter.com/NC22aheN0b — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 16, 2021

Listening to Paton’s report, he’s not a Taliban apologist. So why is he framing their actions as “crowd control for the benefit of the United States”? This isn’t crowd control; this is terrorism. The Taliban is literally terrifying Afghan citizens. They’re not doing it for the benefit of the United States; they’re doing it because they’re terrorists.

More from Walsh:

CNN’s Nick Patton Walsh: “[The Taliban] have maintained today, as far as we can see, calm & order inside the capital. Remarkable sight, frankly, to drive down the street & see Taliban…carrying their guns in broad daylight…They are, it seems, keeping a degree of calm” (2/2) pic.twitter.com/HeAQxAmmV4 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 16, 2021

Any appearance of calmness and order is an illusion. Walsh knows that. He has to. We understand the importance of these journalists reporting what they see, but framing something like this as maintaining order is insulting to viewers’ intelligence and an absolute slap in the face to the people of Afghanistan, who no doubt do not see the Taliban as peacekeepers in any sense.

The Taliban holding people hostage in their own city is a good thing? Is that what he’s saying? — Bill (@BillyEs13) August 16, 2021

Taliban is executing people in the streets and reportedly beheading people. Yeah they’re peace keepers alright. This guy should lose his job. This is low, even for CNN standards. — Syzmon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) August 16, 2021

It’s important to point out that Walsh himself says that what’s happening is an “extraordinary foreign policy failing of [Joe Biden’s] unconditional doing.” That’s an accurate characterization of the situation.

And that makes the suggestion that the Taliban are simultaneously maintaining calm and order while terrorizing Afghan citizens even more jarring.

#BREAKING from @JenGriffinFNC, citing a source in Kabul: “The Taliban are going door to door, looking for those who have worked with, had fought alongside the Americans, and they are looking already for retribution. There are terrified people in their houses…” pic.twitter.com/NsNhPYGtRJ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 16, 2021

What is that? Crowd control?

As I said these guys are going to a into full spin then blackout mode. Kabul and Taliban brutality will first be excused and then ignored just as kids in cages at the border currently are. https://t.co/aKO0hSoRH7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2021

Miller’s not usually wrong about this stuff, but let’s hope CNN defies his expectations this time.

