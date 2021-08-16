https://thelibertydaily.com/cnn-journalist-with-taliban-theyre-just-chanting-death-to-america-but-they-seem-friendly-at-the-same-time/

There’s a message already surfacing from CNN and other American mainstream media outlets. The Taliban aren’t that bad. They’re just misunderstood.

It would be hilarious if it wasn’t so despicable and sad. Watch this clip of CNN’s Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward, who is dressed from head to toe in a black burqa and headscarf, as she seems torn between being a reporter and embracing the Taliban’s plight.

“They’re just chanting ‘death to America’ but they seem friendly at the same time,” she said. Shortly after, she was warned to stand to the side because she’s a woman.

CNN and the rest of mainstream media is not going to report this properly. It isn’t just their inherent sympathy for Taliban terrorists. It’s because the CCP puppetmasters want things to seem hunky-dory in Afghanistan.

