Good news, everyone! Afghanistan is going to hell in a handbasket as the Taliban retakes control, but at least they still seem friendly over there!

CNN reports:

CNN: “They’re just chanting death to America, but they seem friendly at the same time. It’s utterly bizarre.” pic.twitter.com/JCCxhGXU5j — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 16, 2021

You know what’s even more “utterly bizarre”? That take.

CNN: “They’re just chanting death to America but they seem friendly at the same time.” Just a fiery but mostly peaceful protest. pic.twitter.com/B5YKvOt3u4 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 16, 2021

Mostly peaceful austere religious scholars https://t.co/zrRLIwkbCx — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) August 16, 2021

What is that reporter on? Opium?

Wow, this beats the mostly peaceful protest headline, CNN always gives meme material. They are a media transformed into a comedy network. — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) August 16, 2021

That’s nothing to be proud of, CNN.

I don’t know who made this meme but CNN literally just became it. https://t.co/NVj4YV6WRH pic.twitter.com/FEGg2YRtte — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2021

They literally did.

What is it with our media? Standing in front of blazing infernos and saying, “It’s mostly peaceful here. Back to you, Sam!” https://t.co/TAs27JFMeH — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) August 16, 2021

Absolutely broken brain stuff here. https://t.co/pOiQqdJjEo — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 16, 2021

