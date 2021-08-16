https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/16/cnn-reporter-in-afghanistan-notes-that-the-taliban-is-chanting-death-to-america-but-they-seem-friendly-at-the-same-time-video/

Good news, everyone! Afghanistan is going to hell in a handbasket as the Taliban retakes control, but at least they still seem friendly over there!

CNN reports:

You know what’s even more “utterly bizarre”? That take.

What is that reporter on? Opium?

That’s nothing to be proud of, CNN.

They literally did.

