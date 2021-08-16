https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/16/cnn-reporter-in-afghanistan-notes-that-the-taliban-is-chanting-death-to-america-but-they-seem-friendly-at-the-same-time-video/
Good news, everyone! Afghanistan is going to hell in a handbasket as the Taliban retakes control, but at least they still seem friendly over there!
CNN reports:
CNN: “They’re just chanting death to America, but they seem friendly at the same time. It’s utterly bizarre.” pic.twitter.com/JCCxhGXU5j
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 16, 2021
You know what’s even more “utterly bizarre”? That take.
CNN: “They’re just chanting death to America but they seem friendly at the same time.”
Just a fiery but mostly peaceful protest. pic.twitter.com/B5YKvOt3u4
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 16, 2021
Mostly peaceful austere religious scholars https://t.co/zrRLIwkbCx
— Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) August 16, 2021
What is that reporter on? Opium?
Ummm … https://t.co/JJZiNmaAOs
— The H2 (@TheH2) August 16, 2021
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot. https://t.co/EksNYDQyYC
— Dan Isett (@DanIsett) August 16, 2021
Wow, this beats the mostly peaceful protest headline, CNN always gives meme material. They are a media transformed into a comedy network.
— Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) August 16, 2021
That’s nothing to be proud of, CNN.
CNN… pic.twitter.com/LgCg1vMvvm
— Kaleo (@rabhimself01) August 16, 2021
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 16, 2021
I don’t know who made this meme but CNN literally just became it. https://t.co/NVj4YV6WRH pic.twitter.com/FEGg2YRtte
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2021
They literally did.
What is it with our media?
Standing in front of blazing infernos and saying, “It’s mostly peaceful here. Back to you, Sam!” https://t.co/TAs27JFMeH
— Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) August 16, 2021
Absolutely broken brain stuff here. https://t.co/pOiQqdJjEo
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 16, 2021