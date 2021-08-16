https://hannity.com/media-room/cnn-reporter-theyre-chanting-death-to-america-but-they-seem-friendly-at-the-same-time/

A reporter on CNN described the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan’s capital city Monday; telling viewers the Taliban fighters are chanting “Death to America” but they “seem friendly at the same time.”

“The Taliban fighters have flooded the capital. Smiling and victorious, they took the city of six million people in a matter of hours, barely firing a shot,” says the narrator.

“They tell us they’re here to maintain law and order,” she adds. “They’re just chanting ‘Death to America’ but they seem friendly at the same time.”

CNN REPORTER ON TALIBAN: “They’re just chanting ‘death to America,’ but they seem friendly at the same time.” The same reporter then says the Taliban have a “welcoming spirit” as they wave rifles in the air. Yes, this is a real clip. pic.twitter.com/VdXWplr8V2 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 16, 2021

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan weighed-in on the chaos engulfing Afghanistan Monday; admitting the Biden administration was caught off-guard by the “speed” of the Taliban advance.

“The president did not think it was inevitable that the Taliban were going to take control of Afghanistan,” Sullivan told ABC News. “He thought the Afghan national security forces could step up and fight because we spent 20 years, tens of billions of dollars, training them, giving them the best equipment, giving them support of U.S. forces for 20 years.”

“When push came to shove, they decided not to step up and fight for their country,” Sullivan added.

Scenes of panic and chaos played out at the airport in Kabul as crowds of people desperate to escape Afghanistan rushed onto the tarmac. Some clung to the sides of planes, even as one taxied down the runway, in a bid to flee the Taliban.https://t.co/pAgoGW7tos pic.twitter.com/4YGQd2iEzk — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 16, 2021

“We planned for a wide range of contingencies, one of those was the need to flow in a substantial number of forces to secure the airport and be able to facilitate that evacuation,” Sullivan explained. “We have now successfully drawn down the U.S. embassy in Kabul. We have moved all of those personnel either to the airport or out of the country. And we flowed in several thousand troops who had been prepositioned in theater for precisely this purpose.”

BREAKING: Seven people are dead amid the chaos at the Kabul airport, including some who fell from a departing American military transport jet, senior U.S. military officials say. https://t.co/2JPKZXpx4n — The Associated Press (@AP) August 16, 2021

“We are working to do that, first, by securing the airport today and then in the days ahead, by taking people out one flight a time, flight after flight,” Sullivan said. “We fully intend to continue an evacuation process to bring out people who worked alongside of us in Afghanistan.”

Biden to address nation on Afghanistan “soon” https://t.co/sUMBFFi2Za pic.twitter.com/SbvXd4d3zT — The Hill (@thehill) August 16, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

BIDEN NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR: Afghanistan Collapse ‘Unfolded at Unexpected Speed’ posted by Hannity Staff – 1 hour ago White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan weighed-in on the chaos engulfing Afghanistan Monday; admitting the Biden administration was caught off-guard by the “speed” of the Taliban advance. “The president did not think it was inevitable that the Taliban were going to take control of Afghanistan,” Sullivan told ABC News. “He thought the Afghan national security forces could step up and fight because we spent 20 years, tens of billions of dollars, training them, giving them the best equipment, giving them support of U.S. forces for 20 years.” “When push came to shove, they decided not to step up and fight for their country,” Sullivan added. Scenes of panic and chaos played out at the airport in Kabul as crowds of people desperate to escape Afghanistan rushed onto the tarmac. Some clung to the sides of planes, even as one taxied down the runway, in a bid to flee the Taliban.https://t.co/pAgoGW7tos pic.twitter.com/4YGQd2iEzk — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 16, 2021 “We planned for a wide range of contingencies, one of those was the need to flow in a substantial number of forces to secure the airport and be able to facilitate that evacuation,” Sullivan explained. “We have now successfully drawn down the U.S. embassy in Kabul. We have moved all of those personnel either to the airport or out of the country. And we flowed in several thousand troops who had been prepositioned in theater for precisely this purpose.” BREAKING: Seven people are dead amid the chaos at the Kabul airport, including some who fell from a departing American military transport jet, senior U.S. military officials say. https://t.co/2JPKZXpx4n — The Associated Press (@AP) August 16, 2021 “We are working to do that, first, by securing the airport today and then in the days ahead, by taking people out one flight a time, flight after flight,” Sullivan said. “We fully intend to continue an evacuation process to bring out people who worked alongside of us in Afghanistan.” Biden to address nation on Afghanistan “soon” https://t.co/sUMBFFi2Za pic.twitter.com/SbvXd4d3zT — The Hill (@thehill) August 16, 2021 This is a developing story. Check back for updates. BIDEN to VETERANS: ‘US Troops Died in IRAN and Afghanistan’ posted by Hannity Staff – 9.15.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden confused reporters on the campaign trail in Florida this week; once again confusing Iran with Iraq. “US Troops died in Iran and Afghanistan,” said Biden at a campaign an event honoring America’s veterans, confusing the Islamic Republican of Iran with the invasion of Iraq. WATCH: Joe Biden mixes up Iran and Iraq (again) pic.twitter.com/GF5zSqpoq3 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 15, 2020 Biden continued to confuse millions of Americans Tuesday when he told a roundtable in Florida that the country doesn’t “need more fossil fuels” just moments after arriving in the Sunshine State via his private jet. “Much people only focused on the environmental impact, what that would mean, especially since we don’t need more fossil fuel. What we need is more renewable energy. I can guarantee you if I’m President there will be no off-shore drilling!” said Biden. .@JoeBiden: “We don’t need more fossil fuel … I guarantee if I am president, there will be no offshore drilling … I think we should make [a drilling ban] permanent.” pic.twitter.com/5HwzT9RbhX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 15, 2020 Biden angered some climate-change activists on the far-left Tuesday when he arrived in Florida for his first campaign stop aboard a giant private plane before entering a giant SUV motorcade. “Joe Biden has arrived in Tampa, Florida for his first visit to the state as the Democratic nominee. He is hosting a roundtable with veterans here and then a Hispanic Heritage Month event in Kissimmee,” posted a reporter from USA Today on social media. Joe Biden has arrived in Tampa, Florida for his first visit to the state as the Democratic nominee. He is hosting a roundtable with veterans here and then a Hispanic Heritage Month event in Kissimmee. pic.twitter.com/qizRPiSrXn — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 15, 2020 Harris raised eyebrows among some of her climate change supporters on social media last Thursday after arriving in Miami in a private jet and being escorted into her SUV motorcade. “Wheels down in Miami,” posted Harris. “From a fossil fuel guzzling private plane to a fossil fuel guzzling SUV. Democrats don’t think the rules they want for everybody else should apply to them!” responded the Trump campaign. From a fossil fuel guzzling private plane to a fossil fuel guzzling SUV. Democrats don’t think the rules they want for everybody else should apply to them! https://t.co/phwDmnvRxl — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 10, 2020 Climate change is real and it poses a grave threat to our nation and our planet. It’s abundantly clear this Adminstration won’t tackle climate change head on, so state and local governments must. https://t.co/mrH5zlpyJD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 29, 2017 Harris directly attacked the Trump administration over the issue in 2017, writing “Climate change is real and it poses a grave threat to our nation and our planet. It’s abundantly clear this Administration won’t tackle climate change head on, so state and local governments must.” Watch Biden’s comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

