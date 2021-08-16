https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/16/cnns-chris-cillizza-sees-biden-facing-crises-that-somehow-all-of-his-experience-and-know-how-didnt-prevent/

Since Joe Biden was sworn in as president seven months ago, we’ve seen rising gas prices, inflation, crime in many cities on the rise, people flooding across the southern border, the Keystone Pipeline ended while this administration subsequently begged OPEC to drill more oil, and of course, there’s what’s happening in Afghanistan.

CNN’s Chris Cillizza wonders where all Biden’s “experience and know-how” went:

In the field of “journalism,” it’s believed that Joe Biden is experienced and competent because that’s what they’ve been reporting for so many years. Reality, however, tells a different story:

They’ll keep trying though!

Gee, what happened!?

The mainstream media will be caught off guard because they get their news from themselves.

“Held political offices for a long time” is far from being synonymous with “competence.”

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...