Since Joe Biden was sworn in as president seven months ago, we’ve seen rising gas prices, inflation, crime in many cities on the rise, people flooding across the southern border, the Keystone Pipeline ended while this administration subsequently begged OPEC to drill more oil, and of course, there’s what’s happening in Afghanistan.

CNN’s Chris Cillizza wonders where all Biden’s “experience and know-how” went:

7 months into his first term, Biden is faced with nothing short of a crisis of that competence, beset on a number of fronts with developments that it appears all of his experience and know-how didn’t preventhttps://t.co/uc2KX4mTRb — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) August 16, 2021

In the field of “journalism,” it’s believed that Joe Biden is experienced and competent because that’s what they’ve been reporting for so many years. Reality, however, tells a different story:

The only crisis of competence I see is the fact that you geniuses in the media are only now figuring out that this guy can’t manage a checking account, let alone a country. This was apparent before the election. Sorry, you don’t escape culpability in propping him up. — Joe Dougherty 🐴 (@joe_dougherty) August 16, 2021

They’ll keep trying though!

40 year documented history in DC. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2021

Gee, what happened!?

Shorter Cillizza: “I DON’T WANT THIS TO BE TRUE!”https://t.co/gBhmqR8KZX — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) August 16, 2021

@JoeBiden has been in government for 47 years. You are making excuses for his mental incompetence. https://t.co/tJSFzIR8jy — Mark Van Doren (@MarkVanDoren6) August 16, 2021

He didn’t want to kill Osama bin Laden, Chris. — How’s My Vaccination Status? 1.800.JUS.TGFY (@corrcomm) August 16, 2021

Fully expected. 40+ years of incompetence = not going to suddenly get it right. https://t.co/FYIbhaY9JP — Christopher Galloway (@ChrisGallowayOH) August 16, 2021

The mainstream media will be caught off guard because they get their news from themselves.

Experience in Washington DC is actually anti-experience. https://t.co/w2Tt5cStEC — Max Murray (@MaxMurrayShow) August 16, 2021

who could have predicted that a man who has been an utter laughing stock for decades would not be a competent president https://t.co/pyQ8bccsQV — Marcx Tullix Cicero (@ciceroexsul) August 16, 2021

They can’t break out of their own pseudo-reality. The recognition will break them completely. https://t.co/X1oP08jKXN — Stand up for something or fall for anything. 🏴‍☠️ (@BucMon21) August 16, 2021

75 million Americans are smarter than you. https://t.co/RRpMoO9IpA — Blake 🇺🇸 (@blake_cacon) August 16, 2021

You know Biden’s in serious trouble when even CNN is calling him out. https://t.co/3fGF8TeHZK — Andrew Boyd (@DukeDankIII) August 16, 2021

It’s like… who could’ve known with just a small 40 year sampling of @JoeBiden incompetence. https://t.co/6PXfGjyWS4 — Fear the Beard (@2FeartheBeard) August 16, 2021

“Held political offices for a long time” is far from being synonymous with “competence.”

