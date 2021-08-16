http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vLAsfUwVUOI/

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” host Chris Cuomo admitted that he gave advice to his brother, outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), including urging him to resign, but that he’s “not an adviser” and that his advice to his brother was to own his actions and show contrition. Cuomo also said he “never attacked nor encouraged anyone to attack any woman who came forward.”

Cuomo said when the scandal occurred, “I tried to be there for my brother. I’m not an adviser. I’m a brother. I wasn’t in control of anything. I was there to listen and offer my take, and my advice to my brother was simple and consistent: own what you did, tell people what you’ll do to be better, be contrite, and finally, accept that it doesn’t matter what you intended, what matters is how your actions and words were perceived. And yes, while it was something I never imagined ever having to do, I did urge my brother to resign when the time came. There are stories and critics saying all kinds of things about me, many unsupported. But know this, my position has never changed. I never misled anyone about the information I was delivering or not delivering on this program. I never attacked nor encouraged anyone to attack any woman who came forward. I never made calls to the press about my brother’s situation. I never influenced or attempted to control CNN’s coverage of my family.”

He added, “And as you know, back in May, when I was told to no longer communicate with my brother’s aides in any group meetings, I acknowledged it was a mistake, I apologized to my colleagues, and I stopped, and I meant it. It was a unique situation being a brother to a politician in a scandal and being part of the media. I tried to do the right thing, and I just want you all to know that. As I’ve said, we have rules here at CNN that prevent me from reporting on my brother. They remain in place and will continue to. Tonight, I simply wanted to address something that, given what’s happened, I just felt it needed to be said. This will be my final word on it, and I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to do so.”

