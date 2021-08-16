http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/uZ_fpTpF4kY/

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” host Chris Cuomo stated that he hopes that “everyone involved” in the scandal around his brother, outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) “can get to a better place, that some higher good will be served in all of this.” And that his friendly interviews with his brother took place “long before any kind of scandal.”

Cuomo stated, “My brother, as you know, resigned as governor of New York and will be stepping down next week. There are a lot of people feeling a lot of hurt and a lot of pain right now. And my hope is that, ultimately, everyone involved can get to a better place, that some higher good will be served in all of this. As for me, I’ve told you it’s never easy being in this business and coming from a political family, especially now. This situation is unlike anything I could have imagined. And yet, I know what matters at work and at home. Everyone knows you support your family. I know and appreciate that you get that. But you should also know I never covered my brother’s troubles because I obviously have a conflict and there are rules at CNN about that. I said, last year, that his appearances on this show would be short-lived, and they were. The last was over a year ago, long before any kind of scandal. I also said back then that a day would come when he would have to be held to account and I can’t do that. I said point-blank, I can’t be objective when it comes to my family. So, I never reported on the scandal.”

He later added that he didn’t influence or attempt “to control CNN’s coverage of my family.” And that “we have rules here at CNN that prevent me from reporting on my brother. They remain in place and will continue to. Tonight, I simply wanted to address something that, given what’s happened, I just felt it needed to be said. This will be my final word on it, and I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to do so.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

