https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/correct-record-outlets-walk-back-heightened-covid-19-death-figures?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A story claiming that the Covid-19 death rate in Texas hit a high not seen since March 2020 has been corrected.

Axios had claimed that the Lone Star state’s “seven-day coronavirus death rate reaches its highest levels since March 2020,” a claim that was walked back on Monday.

The amended article now reads, “Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to show Texas’s seven-day coronavirus death rate is at its highest levels since March 2021 (not March 2020).”

The Delta variant is currently surging in American southern states, including Texas. But, this is at least the second time in recent days that an outlet has been forced to correct false information presented about pandemic figures in Texas.

A significant error was published in the Texas Tribune last week, claiming that more than 5,800 children in the state were hospitalized during a single week of August. The piece was later corrected and now reads, “That number correctly referred to children hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. In actuality, 783 children were admitted to Texas hospitals with COVID-19 between July 1 and Aug. 9 of this year.”

The stories arrived in the wake of the Texas Department of State Health Services requesting mortuary trailers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as coronavirus cases spike.

The seven-day average death rate due to Covid-19 is once again on the rise, owing to the Delta variant. However, the figure is nowhere near what it was during the disease’s initial peak last summer, or earlier this winter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

