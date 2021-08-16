https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/covid-mortality-now-at-lowest-point-since-march-2020/

The Covid Emergency is Over

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, asserted on Friday that COVID-19 will become an endemic virus in the United States and other Western countries once the recent rise in Delta variant infections calms down. Likewise, two professors—one from Stanford and one from Harvard—have essentially declared the pandemic over, writing that “In the USA, COVID mortality is now the lowest since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.”

“We’re transitioning from this being a pandemic to being more of an endemic virus, at least here in the United States and probably other Western markets,” Gottlieb said on “Squawk Box.” An endemic virus is one that remains in the American population at a relatively low frequency, like the seasonal flu, for example.

Gottlieb — commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration from 2017 to 2019 during the Trump administration, and now a board member at several companies including vaccine maker Pfizer — has previously said “true herd immunity” for Covid may actually be impossible with new infections occurring in the years ahead.

“It’s not a binary point in time, but I think after we get through this delta wave, this is going to become more of an endemic illness where you just see sort of a persistent infection through the winter … but not at the levels that we’re experiencing certainly right now, and it’s not necessarily dependent upon the booster shots,” Gottlieb added.

