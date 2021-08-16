https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/16/delete-your-account-dem-rep-rashida-tlaib-weighs-in-on-afghanistan-with-embarrassing-historically-illiterate-swipe-at-failed-us-policy/

Forgive us if this nonsense from Rashida Tlaib got lost in the shuffle of yesterday’s other Afghanistan news (Lord knows there was a lot of nonsense to sort through). But it’s still plenty ridiculous today.

It started off all right:

If we don’t start putting everyday people first, no matter what country they’re born in, this will keep happening. Let’s start by opening our country to shelter refugees fleeing the consequences of our actions. #Afghanistan https://t.co/JgFGR7Nt11 — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) August 15, 2021

OK, we’re with her so far. Too bad she didn’t stop there:

That’s what this is: the horrible consequences of endless war and failed US policy going back to the 1980s when we backed the Taliban against the Soviets. Innocent people suffer the horrors of war while political leaders and arms-dealing corporations sit back and make billions. — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) August 15, 2021

Oh, Rashida. You just can’t help it, can you?

After a weekend of silence about this unfolding disaster, the Squad has finally figured out the real culprit here: 1980’s anti-Soviet foreign policy. (PS Taliban didn’t exist in the 80’s) https://t.co/idvmFNpIj3 — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 16, 2021

Yes, but in fairness, why would Rashida Tlaib know that the Taliban didn’t exist in the 1980s? She’s not winning any World’s Smartest and Most Historically Literate Politician Awards, after all. She so often counts on the ignorance of her followers. Is it really any wonder that she’s so ignorant herself?

Correct me if I’m wrong, but the Taliban was not around in the 80s. — Damon A. Salvadore (@DamonSalvadore1) August 16, 2021

I cannot understand why you brought the Soviets into this. Also the U.S. didn’t back the Taliban in the 1980’s. It didn’t exist then. They backed Afghanis who were fighting the Soviets. Some of those fighters later became Taliban. — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) August 15, 2021

Taliban didn’t exist in 1980s, mujahideen did and Afghans had a right to defend themselves against Russian invasion… — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 15, 2021

The Taliban didn’t exist in the 1980’s. We backed the Afghans who fought the Soviets. The Taliban formed about 4-5 years after the Soviets left and years after we stopped providing aid and arms. The Taliban were formed in response to the civil war in after after the Soviet war. — Chris Manning (@Manning4USCong) August 15, 2021

Well, if you’re gonna get technical about it …

The Taliban didn’t exist in the 1980s. Leave foreign policy to those who understand it. It’s okay to not be an expert in everything. — Hello Shontel Brown (@ArrogantNBlack) August 16, 2021

Rashida Tlaib should stick to what she knows best: antisemitic bigotry. She’s definitely an expert on that.

It wasn’t the Taliban in the 1980s…if learning the complex history is too much time for members of Congress, they even have movies about this, like Charlie Wilson’s War and Rambo III… — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) August 16, 2021

Next time simply use Google. It’s easy and may save you from the embarrassment that you are so much used to, as it seems. pic.twitter.com/AwnCrviKT0 — Michael Elgort 🤍❤️🤍 ✡️ (@just_whatever) August 16, 2021

Or, better yet:

Delete your account pic.twitter.com/Fi249Lajiu — Cortney Miller 💛🐝 (@CortneyMiller22) August 15, 2021

