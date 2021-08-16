https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/did-the-white-house-use-photoshop-in-biden-photo/

Moscow will not be three hours different than London until November 7, 2021.

Note the time in London and Moscow on the clocks. Clocks show 3 hour time difference. However, there is currently only a 2 hour difference. Before March, London and Moscow have a 3 hour time difference because of daylight savings. Is this a stock photo? pic.twitter.com/f7RPFzvKF8 — Real Developments (@pdubdev) August 16, 2021

Hi, @WhiteHouse, can you please explain why the clocks above the television show Standard Time rather than Daylight Savings Time? Moscow will not be three hours different than London until November 7, 2021. This isn’t a pre-March picture that’s Photoshopped, is it? https://t.co/Ykv5QVT1ca — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) August 16, 2021

