https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/did-the-white-house-use-photoshop-in-biden-photo/

Posted by Kane on August 16, 2021 2:04 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Moscow will not be three hours different than London until November 7, 2021. 

Biden outs CIA agents…

As long as the White House is using photoshop…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...