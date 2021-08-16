https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/16/disconnected-from-reality-biden-state-dept-joins-un-in-hoping-talibans-governing-style-will-be-inclusive/

During his address about the situation in Afghanistan, President Biden said “the buck stops here” even after pointing fingers of blame at Trump and others. The White House must have sensed they were losing control of the narrative because Biden couldn’t get out of the room fast enough as reporters shouted questions that went unanswered.

Meanwhile, the Biden State Department shares the United Nations’ vision for the Taliban government:

The State Department joins the UN Security Council in calling for an “inclusive” government in Afghanistan: pic.twitter.com/TDsQecokfv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 16, 2021

Yes, the Taliban have shown a penchant for inclusiveness and equal rights in the past (cue HUGE eye roll).

I can’t believe the State department actually said they hope the Taliban will be “inclusive”… talk about disconnected from reality — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) August 16, 2021

Biden’s braindead State Department is calling on the Taliban to have a more “inclusive” government. Can we just fire everybody in the U.S. government and start over? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 16, 2021

If only.

Make sure they put their pronouns in their bios. — Sophisticated Boy O. Boy (@BueyOBuey) August 16, 2021

What a joke https://t.co/YEiOQa2Wrc — Tracie James 🇺🇸 (@TracieJames777) August 16, 2021

