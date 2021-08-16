https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/16/disconnected-from-reality-biden-state-dept-joins-un-in-hoping-talibans-governing-style-will-be-inclusive/

During his address about the situation in Afghanistan, President Biden said “the buck stops here” even after pointing fingers of blame at Trump and others. The White House must have sensed they were losing control of the narrative because Biden couldn’t get out of the room fast enough as reporters shouted questions that went unanswered.

Meanwhile, the Biden State Department shares the United Nations’ vision for the Taliban government:

Yes, the Taliban have shown a penchant for inclusiveness and equal rights in the past (cue HUGE eye roll).

If only.

