Since Donald Trump is no longer allowed to tweet, he’s taken to releasing statements that are subsequently shared by others … on Twitter.
Trump’s statements are often strange and self-congratulatory and probably unnecessary. But every once in a while, he hits the nail on the head.
Today is one of those times:
.@POTUS45:
“It’s not that we left Afghanistan. It’s the grossly incompetent way we left!” pic.twitter.com/I2tZdpu19S
— Natalie Harp (@NatalieJHarp) August 16, 2021
He’s not wrong.
There were better ways for the Biden administration to have handled the Afghanistan situation. And the administration opted not to go with any of them.