Reuters recently reported that soldiers, under police command, were patrolling Sydney, Australia to enforce stay-at-home rules after portions of the country locked down hard after a person in their 80s died of COVID-19. A chief health officer advised Australians as nice as talking to other people is, now is not the time to engage in such risky behavior, vaccinated or not. “Don’t start up a conversation,” she said, on the chance that you were able to leave your home.

Here in American, Dr. Anthony Fauci was on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday and told Nancy Cordes that people need to put aside their concerns over personal liberties.

The Hill reports:

Fauci reiterated to guest host Nancy Cordes that although breakthrough cases are being seen in vaccinated individuals, it is the unvaccinated who are becoming seriously ill and dying.

“It’s the unvaccinated that are doing that, so we have a lot of tasks. We’ve got to do mitigation. Put aside all of these issues of concern about liberties and personal liberties and realize we have a common enemy and that common enemy is the virus,” Fauci said. “And we really have to go together to get on top of this. Otherwise, we’re going to continue to suffer as we’re seeing right now.”

That is not the way to convince the unvaccinated to take the jab.

It’s long past time for that.

You’d think by now these people could make better arguments.

