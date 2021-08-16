https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/16/dr-anthony-fauci-tells-cbs-that-people-have-to-put-aside-concerns-over-personal-liberties-to-fight-a-common-enemy/

Reuters recently reported that soldiers, under police command, were patrolling Sydney, Australia to enforce stay-at-home rules after portions of the country locked down hard after a person in their 80s died of COVID-19. A chief health officer advised Australians as nice as talking to other people is, now is not the time to engage in such risky behavior, vaccinated or not. “Don’t start up a conversation,” she said, on the chance that you were able to leave your home.

Here in American, Dr. Anthony Fauci was on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday and told Nancy Cordes that people need to put aside their concerns over personal liberties.

Fauci asks people to “put aside” concerns of personal liberty and recognize “common enemy” of COVID-19 https://t.co/IcwqlcEImn pic.twitter.com/p7EURAQYYO — The Hill (@thehill) August 16, 2021

The Hill reports:

Fauci reiterated to guest host Nancy Cordes that although breakthrough cases are being seen in vaccinated individuals, it is the unvaccinated who are becoming seriously ill and dying. “It’s the unvaccinated that are doing that, so we have a lot of tasks. We’ve got to do mitigation. Put aside all of these issues of concern about liberties and personal liberties and realize we have a common enemy and that common enemy is the virus,” Fauci said. “And we really have to go together to get on top of this. Otherwise, we’re going to continue to suffer as we’re seeing right now.”

That is not the way to convince the unvaccinated to take the jab.

Oh I recognize my enemy, all right https://t.co/X38m92IKvy — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 16, 2021

I too recognize our common enemy 🤫 — BAReplies (@BAReplies) August 16, 2021

Damn straight — Brian Carter (@BrianCa62811383) August 16, 2021

The common enemy is Fauci. — Liberal Dingle Berry (@BerryLiberal) August 16, 2021

We have met the enemy, and he is an angry elf. — Is This Heaven? (@no_its_iowa) August 16, 2021

“Concerns”🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) August 16, 2021

By far the most dangerous common enemy of the many people who cherish their personal liberty is politicians like Fauci who want to take away our personal liberty. So how do we “put aside” concerns of personal liberty in this fight? — Dr Neanderthal (@Dontclickads) August 16, 2021

Europe locked down harder than us and scientists there are now discussing getting away from case counts and accepting COVID as endemic so they can work to become a functional society with it. The American left is pushing that conversation off as long as they can over politics. — Charlie Foxtrot mutation (@Deplorable1520) August 16, 2021

14 days to slow the spread — Daddio (@MusingDave) August 16, 2021

This guy will 100% advise Biden to put non vaccinated people into camps. — #JayCutlerForSchoolBoard (@MattPhillips22) August 16, 2021

Personal Freedom is very rare in history. Loss of personal freedom poses a much greater mortality risk than a virus with a 99% survival rate. — Bruce Lawrence (@bblawrence8) August 16, 2021

Individual liberty > Everything. — True Free Market (@Freedomtobuild) August 16, 2021

That guy can just STFU now. — How’s My Vaccination Status? 1.800.JUS.TGFY (@corrcomm) August 16, 2021

It’s long past time for that.

Make tar and feather a thing again GFY. — Stellar_Man (@LiberNaturale) August 16, 2021

Fauci you do not deserve a paycheck — Mr sdr (@rideseib) August 16, 2021

1776 and The Founders would like a word. — Ben 🇺🇸 (@OrdinaryKYDad) August 16, 2021

Fauci is a fraud and conman — born to be free (@faultstaff) August 16, 2021

Next it will be climate change. Then something else that’s “for our own good”. Watching Afghanistan fall in days to the Taliban as they begin to murder anyone who tasted freedom should be an eye opening example of how much we should value every God given right we have. — HobartJams7 (@HJams7) August 16, 2021

Bend the knee, peasants. — I’m To Blame (@im2blame4) August 16, 2021

Just 2 more weeks guys — Shelby Wright 🇦🇺 (@shelby_f_wright) August 16, 2021

Not today Tony — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) August 16, 2021

Anyone that demands you put aside your personal liberties is the common enemy. — Smokerscough beep bop boop (@smokerscough2) August 16, 2021

You’d think by now these people could make better arguments.

Related:

‘Fauci has competition’: Australian chief health officer says ‘this is not the time to do’ things like interact in person with fellow humans https://t.co/0tI6UHEdWV — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 11, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

