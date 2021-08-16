https://noqreport.com/2021/08/16/enemies-of-the-people-taliban-terrorist-leader-zabihullah-majahid-is-on-twitter-president-trump-is-banned/

Zabihullah Mujahid is the official Spokesman of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Majahid has been tweeting out The Taliban terrorists storming Kabul. Twitter allows this terrorist organization to tweet freely.

But Twitter won’t allow President Trump or top conservatives including this website from running a page on their platform.