https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/erykah-badu-apologizes-for-being-terrible-guest-at-obama-bash/
About The Author
Related Posts
California fear mongering…
July 21, 2021
ELSA upgraded to Category One hurricane…
July 7, 2021
Report expected in late August…
July 27, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy