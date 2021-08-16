https://www.dailywire.com/news/ex-obama-doctor-floats-25th-amendment-biden-mentally-incapable-something-must-be-done

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who served as the White House physician under the last two administrations, said Monday that it was time to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Joe Biden because of the disaster that has unfolded in Afghanistan.

Jackson made the remarks after days of disturbing images showing a chaotic and embarrassing pullout of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Those images reached a low point on Monday morning when hundreds of Afghans were seen chasing U.S. military cargo planes that were taking off, with some falling off the plane after it had taken off and reached high altitude.

Over the weekend, Jackson fumed as Biden avoided addressing the American public while he hid at Camp David. Jackson said at the time that if Biden was “not mentally capable” of managing the crisis that he needed to resign immediately.

Jackson resumed those calls on Monday, writing on Twitter: “Remember when I said it was time to consider the 25th Amendment and the LIARS in the liberal press ATTACKED me? I wonder what they think now after Biden is very OBVIOUSLY mentally incapable of leading during a crisis. Something MUST be done!”

Remember when I said it was time to consider the 25th Amendment and the LIARS in the liberal press ATTACKED me? I wonder what they think now after Biden is very OBVIOUSLY mentally incapable of leading during a crisis. Something MUST be done! https://t.co/oyyQ1nIKYa — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) August 16, 2021

Jackson proceeded to fire off several additional tweets throughout the day hitting Biden:

“Why did it take so long for Biden to schedule an address to the public? WHAT WAS HE DOING THIS PAST WEEKEND!? The Afghan crisis is getting worse by the minute, and the ‘leader’ of the free world was hiding in the basement. THIS IS A DISGRACE!”

“The only ‘solution’ to Afghanistan we’ve heard from the White House so far is ‘BLAME TRUMP!’ They won’t admit their failures, they won’t present a plan – they’re content with watching the world BURN then blaming Trump for their inaction. YOU CAN’T BLAME TRUMP FOREVER!”

“If the buck stops with Biden, why didn’t he mention ONCE the absolute FAILURE this withdrawal has become? Americans are trapped in harm’s way, and their safety is in COMPLETE control of the murderous Taliban. This ‘response’ was REPULSIVE and DANGEROUS! #25thAmendment”

“Why didn’t he take any questions afterwards? Oh, because he is just barely capable of reading a teleprompter and HE’S GOING BACK ON VACATION. Stay in the White House and DO YOUR JOB!”

“Joe Biden’s WEAKNESS will have repercussions across the globe. China is watching, and now their state media is openly threatening Taiwan. Biden’s inaction this past weekend has made America WEAKER. Why won’t he do ANYTHING!?”

