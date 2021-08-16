https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/08/16/eyes-roll-as-state-dept-issues-bizarre-statement-after-taliban-receives-coveted-hamas-endorsement-n427776
About The Author
Related Posts
'An American Apocalypse' — 'Elite Woke Nonsense' Gives Way to Rage: Victor Davis Hanson
August 14, 2021
Media Goes Gaga Over Biden's Ice Cream
May 27, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy