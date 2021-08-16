https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/fail-bidens-pentagon-spox-said-kabul-not-imminent-threat-environment-just-3-days-ago/

On Friday the Pentagon said Kabul  was not in an “imminent threat environment.”

Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby told reporters, “Kabul is not right now in an imminent threat environment, but clearly… if you just look at what the Taliban has been doing, you can see that they are trying to isolate Kabul.”

By Sunday the Taliban was in complete control over Kabul.

TRENDING: JOE BIDEN’S SAIGON: Afghans Fall from Plane Fleeing Kabul Airport — Crowds at Airport Worse than Withdrawal from Vietnam

Nice work, military geniuses.

Today we had this.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...