FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s President and CEO Eric S. Rosengren speaks in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s President and CEO Eric S. Rosengren speaks in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

August 16, 2021

(Reuters) – Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Monday that one more month of strong job gains could satisfy the U.S. central bank’s requirements for beginning to reduce its monthly asset purchases.

“We’ve had two months in a row where we’ve created more than 900,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped by half a percent to 5.4%,” Rosengren said during an interview with CNBC. “If we get another strong labor market report, I think that I would be supportive of announcing in September that we are ready to start the taper program.”

