http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/PNTvQTwRFsQ/Federal-agents-seize-thousands-of-fake-covid-16389769.php
Bundles of counterfeit coronavirus vaccination cards printed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo have been shipped from Shenzhen, China, to recipients all around the United States, as some unvaccinated people try to evade restrictions that require proof of the shot to enter certain bars, schools and public spaces.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials said in a Friday statement that agents have seized thousands of fake vaccination cards passing through Memphis, a shipping hub.