August 17, 2021

The Tampa Bay Rays agreed to terms on a contract with reliever David Robertson on Monday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Rays for Robertson, who is fresh off competing in the Tokyo Olympics. The 36-year-old right-hander pitched three innings and recorded a 6.00 ERA as the United States secured the silver medal.

“Excited and grateful for the opportunity to be with the Rays!! #RaysUp,” Robertson wrote on Twitter.

Robertson, who will report to Triple-A Durham, last pitched in the majors in 2019. He was 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA while appearing in seven games with the Philadelphia Phillies before undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Robertson owns a 53-33 record with a 2.90 ERA in 661 relief appearances with the New York Yankees (2008-14, 2017-18) and Chicago White Sox (2015-17). He was an All-Star in 2011.

