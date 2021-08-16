https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/16/george-stephanopoulos-wants-to-know-what-he-should-ask-president-biden-when-he-gets-back-from-vacation/

As you know, President Biden spoke for about 20 minutes on the situation in Afghanistan and then bolted without answering any questions from the press; he had a flight to catch back to Camp David to finish out his vacation.

We’ve been told not to expect to hear anything from the president until Wednesday, when he’ll find the time to sit down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos for an exclusive interview. Stephanopoulos made the rookie mistake of asking Twitter what he should ask.

The White House press corps does press Jen Psaki on that one every few months.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...