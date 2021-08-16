https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/16/george-stephanopoulos-wants-to-know-what-he-should-ask-president-biden-when-he-gets-back-from-vacation/

As you know, President Biden spoke for about 20 minutes on the situation in Afghanistan and then bolted without answering any questions from the press; he had a flight to catch back to Camp David to finish out his vacation.

We’ve been told not to expect to hear anything from the president until Wednesday, when he’ll find the time to sit down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos for an exclusive interview. Stephanopoulos made the rookie mistake of asking Twitter what he should ask.

I’m sitting down with President Biden on Wednesday for an exclusive interview. What would you ask him? — GeorgeStephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) August 16, 2021

Ask him how he sleeps at night having betrayed Afghans who were loyal to USA. — Shloime Zionce | שלומי זייאנץ (@Chusidel) August 16, 2021

1) What were the other options for Afghanistan your policy review produced that we don’t know about? 2) Why did you put the man who bungled the Iraq withdrawal (and purposefully softened ISIS threat reporting) in charge of DoD? 3) What year is it and who is the President? https://t.co/EEQwyYwg9o — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) August 16, 2021

Ask him when he’s leaving — Iqra (@iqraalich) August 16, 2021

Why is there still a ban on vaccinated travelers from Europe and the United Kingdom, when their cases/hospitalizations/deaths are lower than ours and their vaccination effort is as good, if not better? It’s been 523 days since the ban has kept families and loved ones apart. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) August 16, 2021

Ask why the EU travel ban is still in place for vaccinated travellers when there is no basis in science for such a ban. Also, ask when it will be lifted and push for as soon a date as possible as families and loved ones have been waiting 18 months. — Joseph Johnson🇮🇪❤🇺🇸 (@JosephJ00980370) August 16, 2021

I’d ask him if he though it would be a fair interview if Sean Spicer interviewed a Republican president. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) August 16, 2021

Does Camp David have a soft serve machine that does a vanilla and chocolate twist? And, if so, do they have the ability to then dip it in chocolate so you get that shell? — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) August 16, 2021

“Mr. President, do you support a bipartisan commission to investigate what wrong with the US withdrawal from Afghanistan?” — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 16, 2021

Why was America so unprepared for what is happening in Afghanistan? Why is he still on vacation? When will he stand up for American values? — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) August 16, 2021

A completely fair question is to inquire about the details of the withdrawal. Press on the specific factors that led to the delays in getting our allies out. Why did we close down the Air Force Base prior to getting people out? — TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) August 16, 2021

Where, exactly, did your bad intel come from? — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) August 16, 2021

If he would take a cognitive test? — Krista (@KristaJohnson1) August 16, 2021

How many Hunter Biden paintings did the Taliban purchase? — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) August 15, 2021

Will heads roll for the dismal implementation of the planned withdrawal from afghanistan. — Ajay (@ajaykul) August 16, 2021

“What size Frappuccino can I get you?” — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) August 16, 2021

Why was the Intel so wrong on how fast the Taliban would take over? — Alex (@afabMets) August 16, 2021

Is the Wall Street Journal lying about US withdrawing close air support from the Afghan army? — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 16, 2021

Why didn’t the administration plan for the worst case scenario during the Afghanistan withdrawal? Was it at all concerned that it could be put in a situation to abandon those who collaborated with and trusted the United States? — 𒇷 𒁯𒅗 (@Lee__Drake) August 16, 2021

Now that OPEC has turned down his request to pump more oil, will he return to American energy independence? — C. Irwin (@Bookwormdearlor) August 16, 2021

The Jeopardy gig didn’t work out so you’re back pretending to be a journalist already? — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) August 16, 2021

Whatever the questions are you better get them to him tonight so his staff can write down all the answers for him by Wednesday. — CodyTorr (@CodyTorr) August 16, 2021

If he knows what year it is — Matt McGrory (@MattCMcGrory) August 16, 2021

What day it is. — David Schroeder (@dreamspace2) August 16, 2021

George – I’ve done your show. You were straightforward and fair. Here’s the obvious line: Who in our government advised you that the Afghan military would fight the Taliban? And who disagreed with that assessment? — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) August 16, 2021

Cognitive test would be nice. — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) August 16, 2021

I would ask him to remember & repeat 3 words: apple, table, penny. I would then ask him about 5 minutes later what 3 words I asked him to to remember. — Mrs. Murdersmith (@Murdersmith) August 16, 2021

Draw a clock. — Mark Harrison 🇺🇸 (@meh130) August 16, 2021

Where’s Hunter? — Doug E. Fresh (@RohrkDM) August 16, 2021

When is the cat coming to the White House? — CK (@HRCDemocrat) August 16, 2021

The White House press corps does press Jen Psaki on that one every few months.

Ask him why he’s sitting down with a tame liberal hack who masquerades as a journalist rather than answering questions from real journalists … Wait a minute. I answered my own question. Never mind. — Lee Williams (@HT_GunWriter) August 16, 2021

