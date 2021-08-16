http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/hbDWuBDcTDQ/growing-share-of-migrants-from-outside-mexico-central-america-poses-challenge-for-biden-11629122385

A Haitian family crossed from Mexico to the U.S. over the Morelos Dam in Yuma, Ariz., last month.

Photo: Eugene Garcia/Associated Press

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...