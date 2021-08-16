https://noqreport.com/2021/08/16/developing-hackers-claim-to-have-stolen-data-of-100-million-t-mobile-customers/

( ETH ) – T-Mobile is currently investigating claims of a massive customer data breach which hackers claim has affected 100 million users. According to the Sun , The data breach reportedly includes social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique IMEI numbers, and driver’s license information.

T-Mobile was first alerted to a possible breach by a forum post from a hacker claiming to be selling huge amounts of personal data. The post didn’t mention T-Mobile specifically, but when contact by VICE the seller claimed that the data had been lifted from T-Mobile Servers.

“T-Mobile USA. Full customer info,” the seller told the outlet, adding that the information of 100 million customers had been compromised. The alleged sleuth is requesting six bitcoin – or roughly $260,000 – in exchange for a subset of the data which contains 30 million social security numbers and driver’s licenses, VICE reports.

