As Twitchy reported, President Biden took no questions following his very brief remarks on the overtaking of Afghanistan by the Taliban, in which he blamed Afghans themselves for the disintegration of their country. After leaving for Delaware Thursday for a stop-over on his way to vacation at Camp David, Biden changed plans and returned to the White House to deliver his remarks. The White House now says he’s headed back to Camp David, where we assume he’ll stay until Wednesday or so.

It’s like those runaway Texas Democrats and those non-refundable tickets to Portugal — they had no choice.

No lies detected.

It really wasn’t worth the trip. If he was trying to reassure the American people that the administration has things under control, he failed miserably.

