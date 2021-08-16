https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/16/having-returned-to-the-white-house-to-deliver-his-afghanistan-speech-president-biden-is-headed-back-to-camp-david/

As Twitchy reported, President Biden took no questions following his very brief remarks on the overtaking of Afghanistan by the Taliban, in which he blamed Afghans themselves for the disintegration of their country. After leaving for Delaware Thursday for a stop-over on his way to vacation at Camp David, Biden changed plans and returned to the White House to deliver his remarks. The White House now says he’s headed back to Camp David, where we assume he’ll stay until Wednesday or so.

The president will now return to Camp David, the White House announces. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 16, 2021

I’m sorry what? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2021

There’s still time for late afternoon pudding. — Chad Smith (@SmithChadD) August 16, 2021

Time to go back to his nap — David Savage (@tecnomuzik) August 16, 2021

Well, a vacation is a vacation, and the ice cream isn’t gonna eat itself. — Chris Seay (@ChrisSeay104) August 16, 2021

It’s like those runaway Texas Democrats and those non-refundable tickets to Portugal — they had no choice.

I’m sorry, he’s doing WHAT?!? — Todd The Fox (@ToddFoxtrot) August 16, 2021

Wow I’m sure glad he’s not contributing to climate change with all this back and forth travel. — Chris White (@ChrisWhitePE) August 16, 2021

https://twitter.com/mickmitchell93/status/1427367873865994251

Geeze! That speech could have been a tweet. — Platimus (@SWGaspar) August 16, 2021

No lies detected.

He didn’t address the botched withdrawal and now he’s going back on vacation? No questions? 20 minutes? Just wow! — Cj 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@zipscj) August 16, 2021

Once the speech was written by who knows who, they sent the helicopter, brought him to the WH, he read it, then back he goes. — Pete Finnegan (@Pete_Finnegan) August 16, 2021

Nothing to see here, move on…. — Lisa Holley (@AtticusHolley) August 16, 2021

Mission (not?) accomplished I guess — Michael J. Cox (@MichaelJCox24) August 16, 2021

That’s insane. So weak it’s not even funny. — JZ (@jaymaxx44) August 16, 2021

I didn’t think the optics could get any worse. — Platimus (@SWGaspar) August 16, 2021

What a joke. — Natalie O’Neil (@natlubrano) August 16, 2021

He spent 40+ years trying to get in the White House. You’d think he’d spend more time there. — Mary Leonard (@beachjunkie64) August 16, 2021

Back on medication/vacation — Revisionist History (@Mast3rmo) August 16, 2021

Well of course. He was on vacation, after all. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) August 16, 2021

Wow. Just wow. — Ellen Streiff 🇺🇸 (@EllenStreiff) August 16, 2021

He retreated. Shocking. — Shelly (@shelly4192000) August 16, 2021

I can’t believe they are trying to pull this — DC Dummy (@SwampDummy) August 16, 2021

Jill wouldn’t let him be gone more than a few hours. She needs to keep her eyes on him. Clearly he thinks vacation is more important than all those left behind in Afghanistan — CubHawkFan4Life (@CubHawkfan4life) August 16, 2021

Vacation is more important. Needs to call a lid and let the media spin propaganda for him — JamesTiberius (@TheBigJamesG) August 16, 2021

Probably needs a transfusion after this exhausting performance — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) August 16, 2021

Honestly, given the garbage he just spewed, he should have just stayed there. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) August 16, 2021

It really wasn’t worth the trip. If he was trying to reassure the American people that the administration has things under control, he failed miserably.

Any follow-ups questions can be left on Jen Psaki’s voicemail. https://t.co/RcNFiJR9ZJ — John Ekdahl #fullyvaxxed #maskup #staysafe 💉💪❤️ (@JohnEkdahl) August 16, 2021

