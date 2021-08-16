https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/16/heres-an-amazing-shot-from-inside-one-of-those-c-17s-evacuating-people-from-afghanistan/

As Twitchy reported earlier, there was some horrifying footage of what looked like bodies falling from a C-17 in flight out of Afghanistan. Footage shot from the runway did show people clinging to the outside of the plane as it taxied down the runway.

Chaotic scenes as Afghans attempt to cling to US Air Force plane departing from Kabul Latest: https://t.co/eRDvQGay6B pic.twitter.com/moOTTuxoF9 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 16, 2021

Word was spreading around that there were around 800 people on just one of those flights, but that number has been revised down to only 640.

JUST IN: “The Crew made the decision to go” — Inside RCH 871, which saved 640 from the Taliban … from @TaraCopp and me https://t.co/r4YvGqJZ4b pic.twitter.com/CI1mAmqjHT — Marcus Weisgerber (@MarcusReports) August 16, 2021

Defense One reports:

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III safely evacuated some 640 Afghans from Kabul late Sunday, according to U.S. defense officials and photos obtained by Defense One. That’s believed to be among the most people ever flown in the C-17, a massive military cargo plane that has been operated by the U.S. and its allies for nearly three decades. Flight tracking software shows the plane belongs to the 436th Air Wing, based at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. The C-17, using the call sign Reach 871, was not intending to take on such a large load, but panicked Afghans who had been cleared to evacuate pulled themselves onto the C-17’s half-open ramp, a video posted late Sunday showed.

we’re gonna find out that we bribed the taliban not to attack the airport while we evacuate people — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 17, 2021

We’ve been seeing that take quite a bit.

640. “That’s believed to be among the most people ever flown in the C-17, a massive military cargo plane that has been operated by the U.S. and its allies for nearly three decades.” https://t.co/ArnSWEOWv4 — John A. Moreno (@morenojohn) August 16, 2021

So it wasn’t 800 people on the C-17 last night (that was an estimate from the crew). It was *just* 640 people. https://t.co/2QB7HaIVUT Amazing. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) August 16, 2021

The crew of this plane are heroes. God bless them. — Rhonda Roberts (@RhondaRealtorKy) August 16, 2021

For the crew onboard, heartbreak and pride in massive measures. I’d not have ever wanted to be anyone on that plane. Well done to all involved on this jet 💪🏽 and massively heartbreaking more isn’t being done. — Sumochops (@sumochops) August 16, 2021

I would like to see more women and children, but the reality is they are all in danger of Taliban violence and retribution. May they all land safely. — ItsOkayByMe (@ItsOkayByMe) August 16, 2021

Look at all those girls and women saved from life under the Taliban. Heroic. — Noelie (@noeliehoward) August 16, 2021

Hey, there are some women mixed in there.

God bless the crew. May there be many more such flights. Such sadness. — Al Beck (@Albert_Beck91) August 16, 2021

Amazing. More of this, please! — 👂🏼like “Mike”🗣Mich Says #GetVaccinated💉😷 (@MichaelPLS) August 16, 2021

My Late Father volunteered along with his Pan Am crew to fly into Iran after the fall of the Shah. I don’t know how many people the 747 carried out, but it certainly helped many. His was the last Commercial Flight into Iran. — Belle & MrB (@bellewitch66) August 16, 2021

This reminds me of this photo my father took of refugees he was evacuating on his cargo plane as Saigon fell. Women, children, little babies. 😭 pic.twitter.com/OpO2cK4RAZ — Heather Doyle (@heathermdoyle) August 16, 2021

President Biden assured us we wouldn’t be seeing airlifts off of the roof of the U.S. Embassy and that there was no comparison to Vietnam.

I remember back in 1975 a QUANTAS 747 evacuated over 700 from Saigon. Pan American departed with over 600. It was a race to see who could transport the largest number — Dan Jackson (@DanJack45260569) August 16, 2021

I was in same position in 1975 on the baby airlift out of Vietnam. I didn’t know at the time, but I literally won the lottery of life! I love USA! We are not perfect but America is still a beacon for the whole world! — Timescapes (@bernardchen_) August 16, 2021

Absolutely astonishing image. — Jill Mead (@speediemeadie) August 17, 2021

Incredible courage and humanity under an unthinkable situation. — Adam Henckler (@AdamHenckler) August 16, 2021

Respect to the crew — Kenneth Reeds (@kennethreeds) August 16, 2021

God bless the pilots and crew. — The Reluctant Astronaut (@SecondBasemenDo) August 16, 2021

Blessings to the captain and his crews for their action. — Sano Ray (@SanoRay2) August 16, 2021

The story doesn’t say, but we’re certainly curious.

Related:

President Biden says you’re absolutely not going to be seeing people airlifted off the roof of the US Embassy in Afghanistan https://t.co/eaXorfKQ8K — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 12, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

