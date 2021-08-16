https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/16/heres-an-amazing-shot-from-inside-one-of-those-c-17s-evacuating-people-from-afghanistan/

As Twitchy reported earlier, there was some horrifying footage of what looked like bodies falling from a C-17 in flight out of Afghanistan. Footage shot from the runway did show people clinging to the outside of the plane as it taxied down the runway.

Word was spreading around that there were around 800 people on just one of those flights, but that number has been revised down to only 640.

Defense One reports:

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III safely evacuated some 640 Afghans from Kabul late Sunday, according to U.S. defense officials and photos obtained by Defense One.

That’s believed to be among the most people ever flown in the C-17, a massive military cargo plane that has been operated by the U.S. and its allies for nearly three decades. Flight tracking software shows the plane belongs to the 436th Air Wing, based at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

The C-17, using the call sign Reach 871, was not intending to take on such a large load, but panicked Afghans who had been cleared to evacuate pulled themselves onto the C-17’s half-open ramp, a video posted late Sunday showed.

We’ve been seeing that take quite a bit.

Hey, there are some women mixed in there.

President Biden assured us we wouldn’t be seeing airlifts off of the roof of the U.S. Embassy and that there was no comparison to Vietnam.

The story doesn’t say, but we’re certainly curious.

