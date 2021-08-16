https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/16/heres-video-of-taliban-fighters-enjoying-the-bumper-cars-at-their-new-amusement-park/

As you know, the Taliban did in a weekend what the White House assured us it would take months to do, and that’s take over Kabul. We’re assuming some of the people in this video were planning to be there anyway today, but it is striking to see a couple of Taliban fighters riding around in a bumper car with their rifles at their sides.

based — CerebralPalsyGroyper (@tommybob1352) August 16, 2021

US foreign policy failure in a nutshell right here… — Kevin Hermes (@bluemangos) August 16, 2021

Are they the helicopter pilots in training — barryshitpeas (@barrysshitpeas) August 16, 2021

This is surreal. — Sid’s Free Speech Zone 📣 (@KhullarSidharth) August 16, 2021

Holy crap. — Dominik Vel Gawron (@DGawr) August 16, 2021

Check out the guy literally riding shotgun. — reggiedunlop (@reggied38537101) August 16, 2021

I don’t always play bumper cars, but when I do, I bring my Kalashnikov with me. — WeDeadAlready™ (@wedeadalready) August 16, 2021

I’m not gonna be the one to tell this guy he can’t bring his gun on the bumper cars. I don’t get paid enough for that. — Veterans for Vaccine Liability (@humphreysmcgoo1) August 16, 2021

Wholesome content — Kenneth (@RecordKenny) August 16, 2021

Work life balance. — Sleepy 🐽 Dog (@EvanaRichelle) August 16, 2021

Maybe all along they just needed bumper cars?? — Sally 🇺🇸 (@sally_wolfmama) August 16, 2021

They just wanted bumper cars!!! — trekpetro1 (@trekpetro1) August 16, 2021

Shouldn’t those be Toyota Hilux pickups? — Bill Huggins (@aheavnofhell) August 16, 2021

Is the point to avoid the car with the bomb? — PepeSauvage (@SauvagePepe) August 16, 2021

We thought we saw a headscarf, but maybe not.

All fun except for the fact that their burka-wearing wives and daughters aren’t allowed to participate. — It’s not us — it’s men (@Cindyloonews) August 16, 2021

So nice to see all those women — Theo de Vries (@TheodeVries17) August 16, 2021

It will be much safer without women drivers. — Peter the Great (@Peterth79567080) August 16, 2021

Taliban’s inner child 👶 — Lorne Malvo (@Teenage93558551) August 16, 2021

I won a stuffed Muhammad doll because I knocked down three gays with a rock!!! — doug heffernan (@i_hate_arthurNY) August 16, 2021

No better time for a few car bombs — chris (@cjrsterling) August 16, 2021

I don’t see any heads rolling around. So that’s good. — Randall Nelson (@TheRealGwampy) August 16, 2021

Just next to the bumper rides is a plaza where visitors can watch people getting beheaded. Make no mistake. These people are barbaric. — jeffrey exposito (@jeffreyexposit2) August 16, 2021

Afghanistan looks pretty fun under the Taliban — william_cooper (@f_Frinton) August 16, 2021

No reason to not have a little fun before the public beheadings start. — iluvmybacon – I identify as a fraggle (@Iluvmybacons) August 16, 2021

The public beheadings are the fun.

Can you just see the news orgs interviewing the Taliban like Super Bowl winners after the game? “Now that you’ve invaded and run the country, what are you gonna do?”

Taliban: “Ride Bumper Cars.” — Janet (@gooseymarmay66) August 16, 2021

