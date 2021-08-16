https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/16/heres-video-of-taliban-fighters-enjoying-the-bumper-cars-at-their-new-amusement-park/

As you know, the Taliban did in a weekend what the White House assured us it would take months to do, and that’s take over Kabul. We’re assuming some of the people in this video were planning to be there anyway today, but it is striking to see a couple of Taliban fighters riding around in a bumper car with their rifles at their sides.

We thought we saw a headscarf, but maybe not.

The public beheadings are the fun.

