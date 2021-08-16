https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/16/honestly-wtaf-is-wrong-with-you-jennifer-rubins-pathetic-attempt-at-doing-damage-control-for-biden-backfires-impressively/

We’re not sure what type of person can look at Afghans literally clinging to the OUTSIDE of a plane and plummeting to their death in order to escape the Taliban and say, ‘Hey, we should just wait and see how this turns out.’

And you know what? We’re pretty sure we don’t want to know.

Good ol’ Jennifer Rubin never fails to disappoint:

I’d actually like to see how effective we are in extracting tens of thousands of Afghans and whether Afghan becomes breeding ground for terrorism vs. US BEFORE I pronounce whether this is a disaster or not. I mean, do we have to all decide in the first 24 hours?? — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 16, 2021

Considering we’re already seeing some horrible sh*t coming from the Taliban? Pretty sure we can go ahead and make that call, Jenn.

It takes a specia kind ofl person to look at all the Kabul airport videos and come away with “mmyeah maybe this isn’t a disaster though” — Latentem (@Latentem) August 16, 2021

You don’t Twitter much, do you. — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) August 16, 2021

Why do you think your job is damage control for Joe Biden? — Magnifico 🪤 (@MagnificoIX) August 16, 2021

It took me 10 seconds to decide your tweet is a disaster. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) August 16, 2021

Wait, you were screaming from the hills that killing Soleimani would lead to all out war in region, but now you want to wait? — Baseball is almost back (@LastWordWilliam) August 16, 2021

Hey man, things are different and stuff.

Biden.

Man.

Oh Jesus. @SirajAHashmi– I know you’ve got her on speed dial. — Cecil Charles (@thececilcharles) August 16, 2021

We got her too.

Although, to be honest, most of her tweets are low-hanging fruit.

When you have people falling from C17s as they take off, you’re not off to a good start. — Kerry W (@Texican1957) August 16, 2021

People we are abandoning are literally clinging to planes and falling to their deaths, when Biden was notified months ago that this would be a problem. But yeah…too soon to sayhttps://t.co/HQCjVlMkmN — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) August 16, 2021

You are such a clown. — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) August 16, 2021

Our apologies to clowns everywhere.

