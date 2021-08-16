https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/16/i-was-appalled-former-embedded-combat-adviser-with-afghan-security-forces-goes-scorched-earth-on-joe-biden-and-bidens-media-apologists-video/

For what it’s worth, it looks like Joe Biden can at least count on MSNBC to keep having his back despite the unmitigated Afghanistan disaster and Joe Biden’s unmitigated disaster of a speech.

Nicolle Wallace, for one, was very impressed by Biden’s performance. As was Brian Williams, naturally.

Decidedly less impressed was Matt Zeller. Zeller is a U.S. Army Reserve captain and D.C. consultant as well as a former CIA officer. In addition to having run for Congress in New York — as a Democrat — he also served as an embedded combat adviser with the Afghan security forces in 2008. So Zeller is quite familiar with the situation in Afghanistan and the crucial role the security forces played. The same security forces that Joe Biden and his administration are now trying to blame for the crisis.

So you can imagine that Zeller’s not buying into MSNBC’s enthusiasm for Joe Biden. Or, you can just hear it for yourselves:

U.S. Army veteran Matt Zeller goes off on MSNBC about Biden’s remarks on Afghanistan: Zeller: “I feel like I watched a different speech than the rest of you guys. I was appalled.” pic.twitter.com/eGC5tMBvy4 — Whitney Robertson (@whitneyleerob) August 16, 2021

Damn.

Wow! Dude went scorched earth on Williams. Good for him! — Tyler Durden (@durdent10) August 16, 2021

Omg. Brian Williams just got crapped on. On live tv. — 2MadLibs (@2_libs) August 16, 2021

Yes. Yes he did.

Not sure why he’s lecturing Brian Williams about his service when Williams was right there on those choppers with him. https://t.co/B83JAt0uKL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2021

Should Zeller be talking like this to a superior officer? https://t.co/Sh069iF9ey — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 16, 2021

Heh.

Well deserved mockery of Brian Williams aside, Zeller is absolutely right to call out Joe Biden and call out MSNBC for defending him.

This clip is 🔥🔥🔥. Zeller takes a bat to Biden and his failures, as well as the glowing coverage pretending Biden’s speech wasn’t a total disaster. https://t.co/acxvrTXZ4F — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 16, 2021

This clip is incredible. Brian Williams tries to frame Joe Biden’s speech as a force of leadership, and Zeller tears it apart piece by piece to show just how pathetic Biden’s speech truly was. https://t.co/qFMei9SCin — Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) August 16, 2021

Matt Zeller….telling it like it is. Anyone saying joe biden did a good job here is insane. — Geoff Keller (@kellerg2) August 16, 2021

He’s right — Jack Mehoff (@JackMehoff1950) August 16, 2021

Zeller nailed it. — Lucie Cammack (@luciecam3) August 16, 2021

He certainly did.

***

Update:

FYI:

Everyone in America needs to see this video. This is hugely important. Zeller is a star, and No One Left Behind is downright heroic. https://t.co/YRsLGv29dT — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) August 16, 2021

You must follow this organization. I’ve been to their events for resettled translators before. They’re AMAZING, providing comprehensive support for their families. Everyone, give if you can. We are going to. https://t.co/iFZhp2aeaP — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) August 16, 2021

