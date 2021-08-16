https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/inspector-general-afghan-reconstruction-says-20-year-effort-marked-too-many?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) is calling the two-decade effort to rebuild Afghanistan a failure. The August 2021 report details the areas in which the American effort to rebuild the country came up far short of the initial goal.

“The extraordinary costs were meant to serve a purpose – though the definition of that purpose evolved over time,” reads the report, alluding the changing goals of the United States in the region over the course of the 20 years that the U.S. military maintained a presence in Afghanistan.

“After 13 years of oversight, the cumulative list of systemic challenges SIGAR and other oversight bodies have identified is staggering,” reads the report.

The report estimates that $145 billion American tax dollars were spent attempting to rebuild the country, “its security forces, civilian government institutions, economy, and civil society.” The Department of Defense spent an additional $837 billion on warfighting “during which 2,443 American troops and 1,144 allied troops have been killed and 20,666 U.S. troops injured.”

Afghanistan lost 66,000 troops over the course of the war, in addition to nearly 50,000 civilians. Among other conclusions, the report posits that the U.S. and its allies in the effort were never able to create a secure enough environment to truly enable lasting reconstruction efforts from an infrastructure or societal perspective.

The report comes in as the Biden administration struggles to evacuate Americans and Afghans from the Kabul international airport in the wake of the country’s fall to the Taliban.

