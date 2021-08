https://www.oann.com/japan-to-extend-state-of-emergency-lockdown-through-mid-sept-report/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=japan-to-extend-state-of-emergency-lockdown-through-mid-sept-report



FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, take an escalator at a shopping mall in Tokyo, Japan, August 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, take an escalator at a shopping mall in Tokyo, Japan, August 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

August 16, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government is set to extend its “state of emergency” soft lockdown in regions including Tokyo to the middle of September as well as adding several other regions, the Sankei Shimbun daily reported on Monday.

The current state of emergency is due to expire on Aug. 31, but a continuing surge in coronavirus cases has spurred calls to extend it.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

