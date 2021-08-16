https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/16/jen-psaki-takes-a-break-from-her-week-off-to-summarize-president-bidens-afghanistan-speech-in-a-tweet/

As Twitchy reported, President Biden flew from Camp David to the White House to deliver a 20-minute speech on Afghanistan, take no questions from reporters, and then jump on a plane back to Camp David to finish out his vacation. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is also out of the office this week, so she won’t be circling back to anyone’s questions on the situation in Afghanistan until next Monday at the earliest. She did, however, find time to tweet about Biden’s speech, which is ironic, because her tweet could have saved Biden the round trip.

How about all of the things that he didn’t make clear?

We learned Thursday that American negotiators were trying to extract assurances from the Taliban that they would not attack the U.S. Embassy while the embassy rushed to evacuate on 36 hours’ notice.

We feel terrible that Biden’s vacation was so rudely interrupted so he could read off of a teleprompter for 20 minutes.

