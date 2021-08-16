https://politicrossing.com/jihad-joe-clueless-joe-biden-chose-the-worst-way-to-end-an-endless-war/

As frightened Afghans mill outside Kabul’s airport, they’re terrorized by the chaos of crowds and gunshots. They’re desperate to leave their country because they know that soon it will be unrecognizable to them. Many are in their twenties and have known only an American-backed pseudo democracy. The Taliban and Sharia Law must seem to them like an apocalypse. Way to go, Joe.

Chinook helicopters are pulling double duty as America tries to evacuate diplomats and personnel in scenes that smack of its hasty retreat from Vietnam. Taliban fighters cruise the streets of Kabul in captured Humvees. Some wield RPGs, most bristle with automatic weapons.

Clearly, the Taliban was simply biding their time for two decades and now have a young generation of warriors who look radicalized and ready. To many Americans—including military veterans who fought and lost buddies here—it must seem like twenty years wasted.

How did America get to this point? One can blame the absurdity of nation building in Islamic nations. Truth be told, democracy doesn’t take root in countries built on autocratic religious rule. Yet we’ve heard the same tired mantra repeated by three of the four past administrations: “Islam is a religion of peace.” This absurdity would be laughable if it weren’t so delusional and deadly.

Let’s be honest, former President Trump was foolish to cut a deal with the Taliban. President Biden is even more foolish to bail out precipitously and against the advice of military experts. Biden blames Trump for cutting the deal. Fair enough, but Trump isn’t responsible for this mess—you are, Jihad Joe.

Mr. President, why didn’t you cut your own deal? By doing so, you could’ve crafted an arrangement that didn’t lead to America cutting and running while throwing Afghan men, women and children to the wolves.

True jihadists

A friend posted messages he received from British missionaries in Kabul who are hiding in their homes. They say the Taliban is taking women as sex slaves and killing anyone who resists them. The missionaries warn that the Taliban intend to kill all foreigners and anyone who has worked with foreigners over the past twenty years.

Are these fanatics the kind of people who will heed calls from the international community and the Biden administration to exercise restraint and respect for women? Yet Jen Psaki said in a presser that the Taliban “has to make an assessment on what they want their role to be in the international community.”

Assessment made: The Taliban has been unequivocal about their role in the world—they are jihadists.

Nancy Pelosi scolded the Taliban with a statement that read, in part: “The Taliban must know that the world is watching its actions. We are deeply concerned about reports regarding the Taliban’s brutal treatment of all Afghans, especially women and girls.”

Yes, the civilized world is deeply concerned about the behavior of barbarians. And yes, the Taliban has to know the world is watching, but do they care? Why would they? They think the world is full of infidels who must be subdued. In the minds of Taliban leadership and their holy warriors, they’re simply following Islam and the teachings of the prophet Muhammad. Joe Biden should know this.

Barbarians are brutal. And religious fanatics are true believers who cannot be reasoned or bargained with. Force as consequence for actions is the only effective means for controlling those who view women as property and non-Islamists as infidels. Superpowers use force to further their interests. Good superpowers use force to further their interests and as humanitarian aid.

Lion and lamb

Is America still a superpower? Militarily, yes. Maybe it’s time we start acting like one. Why were we in Afghanistan in the first place? To protect our interests. All nations protect their interests. Superpower nations protect their interests and use their power to relieve the oppressed.

Wise presidents don’t forsake their nation’s interests to fulfill campaign promises. Good presidents don’t leave other nation’s citizens and supposed allies in the lurch. Administrations that truly grasp reality don’t waste everyone’s time by demanding the Taliban assess their role in the international community.

The administration could’ve pretended to pursue an August 31 pullout. Smart strategy would be to draw the Taliban out of hiding and then hit them hard. In case anyone’s forgotten, America is still at war with the Taliban.

The administration would’ve been perfectly justified in dealing a terrorist enemy a dreadful blow. They could’ve saved lives and strengthened America’s hand in the Middle East and in the eyes of China, Russia and her allies.

President Biden could’ve struck fear in the hearts of the Taliban. It’s better to be viewed as unpredictable and willing to wield America’s military might rather than as he surely is now—weak and woke. Way to go, Joe.

Because of President Biden’s actions in Afghanistan, the Taliban and other terrorists groups are emboldened and people are endangered.

America looks weak and befuddled, just like her president.

We’d love to hear your thoughts about this article. Please take a minute to share them in the comment section by clicking here. Or carry the conversation over on your favorite social network by clicking one of the share buttons below.





Patrick grew up in Texas and graduated from the University of North Texas with a master’s degree in journalism and advertising. His undergraduate degree is in English and photography. He served six years in the U.S. Navy where his life was changed forever by the Lord Jesus Christ. He lives in the Sierra Nevada of Northern California with his wife, dog and two cats. He enjoys hiking and cycling, taking pictures, writing and blogging at https://luscri.com/













Join the conversation!

We have no tolerance for comments containing violence, racism, profanity, vulgarity, doxing, or discourteous behavior. Thank you for partnering with us to maintain fruitful conversation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

