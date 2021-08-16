http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/r-_wvAA6-Uw/

President Joe Biden will return to the White House on Monday according to his staff to publicly address the shocking Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

The president will return to the White House at 1:00 p.m. and deliver remarks on the crisis at 3:45 p.m, according to his schedule.

The president resisted making a public appearance on camera over the weekend as the Taliban swept into Kabul, leaving Americans and Afghan allies flooding the airport seeking evacuation.

The last time he addressed the crisis was on Tuesday, before leaving for his August vacation. Biden was scheduled to stay at Camp David until Wednesday.

Since Tuesday, the Biden White House team relied on staff posted social media photos, and statements in the president’s name to serve as official reactions to the worst foreign policy crisis of his presidency.

Vice President Kamala Harris has also remained silent and out of sight.

The White House continues struggling to address the crisis as the president and vice president remained silent. National Security advisor Jake Sullivan appeared on television to address the crisis on Monday morning and Secretary of State Tony Blinken appeared on some of the television Sunday shows.

A Pentagon on-camera briefing with spokesman John Kirby scheduled for Monday was scaled down to an off-camera gaggle with reporters.

Biden’s delayed response only puts more pressure on his remarks scheduled for Monday afternoon.

