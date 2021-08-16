https://thelibertydaily.com/joe-bidens-afghanistan-press-conference-condensed/

Joe Biden blamed Donald Trump, Afghanistan former President Ashraf Ghani, and the Afghan military for the situation that’s unfolding right now. The only responsibility he took was that his regime didn’t anticipate it would fall apart this quickly, essentially saying they knew it would fall apart the whole time.

He took no questions.

Reactions from Twitter were as one would expect after the blame-game “presser” with no questions and no responsibility accepted.

Biden blamed Trump, refused to address the crisis, and took zero questions — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 16, 2021

Biden’s speech was a disingenuous, incoherent lie. The American people are not arguing that we should have stayed in Afghanistan. We’re furious that you abandoned Americans on the ground and are the most incompetent President in American history. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 16, 2021

Biden is already on his way out of town again. Back to Camp David. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) August 16, 2021

Biden is a disgrace. He says the buck stops with him. Okay. The blood of the Afghan women & children who are waiting to be subjugated & slaughtered by the Taliban is on Biden’s hands. Yet Biden says he stands by his decision. Disgusting. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) August 16, 2021

I’m not entirely sure what I’m watching with this Biden presser. . . — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) August 16, 2021

Joe Biden is literally reading from the teleprompter a speech that was written from one of his handlers. This is SOOOOOO EXTRA EMBARRASSING. He waited in hiding until someone could write him a speech to read. #IMPEACHBIDENNOW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 16, 2021

Biden’s Address in a nutshell: it’s Trump’s fault and nothing I could’ve done would’ve prevented Afghanistan from falling to the Taliban. — Eric Matheny 🎙 (@EricMMatheny) August 16, 2021

Joe Biden says he’s worked on the issue of Afghanistan “as much as ANYONE.” So why did this plan unfold so poorly? — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 16, 2021

Biden doesn’t take any questions because he’s not capable of it. If you watch him struggle through the speech you can see it in his eyes, there’s nothing behind, them no one is home & it’s likely that he took days off just to be able to muster the energy to get through that BS! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 16, 2021

JUST IN – Biden blames Trump, Afghanistan’s former president, and the Afghan forces for the current dramatic situation on the ground. He ended his speech without taking questions. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 16, 2021

OMG.

He took no questions. He read from a teleprompter for ten minutes and then walked away taking no questions. Joe Biden absolutely must be impeached and this is not even funny. END THIS PUPPET PRESIDENCY. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 16, 2021

Impeach Biden. Now. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) August 16, 2021

This was a well-written speech designed to take all focus away from the unambiguous fact that the Biden regime handled Afghanistan in the worst possible way. They knew it would all collapse but figured they could blame Trump.

