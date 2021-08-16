https://thelibertydaily.com/joe-bidens-afghanistan-press-conference-condensed/

Joe Biden blamed Donald Trump, Afghanistan former President Ashraf Ghani, and the Afghan military for the situation that’s unfolding right now. The only responsibility he took was that his regime didn’t anticipate it would fall apart this quickly, essentially saying they knew it would fall apart the whole time.

He took no questions.

Reactions from Twitter were as one would expect after the blame-game “presser” with no questions and no responsibility accepted.

This was a well-written speech designed to take all focus away from the unambiguous fact that the Biden regime handled Afghanistan in the worst possible way. They knew it would all collapse but figured they could blame Trump.

