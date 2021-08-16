https://noqreport.com/2021/08/16/joe-bidens-afghanistan-press-conference-condensed/

Joe Biden blamed Donald Trump, Afghanistan former President Ashraf Ghani, and the Afghan military for the situation that’s unfolding right now. The only responsibility he took was that his regime didn’t anticipate it would fall apart this quickly, essentially saying they knew it would fall apart the whole time.

He took no questions.

Reactions from Twitter were as one would expect after the blame-game “presser” with no questions and no responsibility accepted.

Biden blamed Trump, refused to address the crisis, and took zero questions — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 16, 2021

Biden’s speech was a disingenuous, incoherent lie. The American people are not arguing that we should have stayed in Afghanistan. We’re furious that you abandoned Americans on the ground and are the most incompetent President in American history. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 16, 2021

Biden is already on his way out of town again. Back to Camp David. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) August 16, 2021

Biden is a disgrace. He says the buck stops with him. Okay. The blood of the Afghan women & children who are waiting to be subjugated & slaughtered by the Taliban is on Biden’s hands. Yet Biden says he stands by his decision. Disgusting. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) August 16, 2021

I’m not entirely sure what I’m watching with this Biden presser. . . — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) August 16, 2021

Joe Biden is literally reading from the teleprompter a speech that was written from one of his handlers. This is SOOOOOO EXTRA EMBARRASSING. He waited in hiding until someone could write him a speech to read. #IMPEACHBIDENNOW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 16, 2021

Biden’s Address in a nutshell: it’s Trump’s fault and nothing I could’ve done would’ve prevented Afghanistan from falling to the Taliban. — Eric Matheny 🎙 (@EricMMatheny) August 16, 2021

Joe Biden says he’s worked on the issue of Afghanistan “as much as ANYONE.” So why did this plan unfold so poorly? — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 16, 2021

Biden doesn’t take any questions because he’s not capable of it. If you watch him struggle through the speech you can see it in his eyes, there’s nothing behind, them no one is home & it’s likely that he took days off just to be able to muster the energy to get through that BS! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 16, 2021

JUST IN – Biden blames Trump, Afghanistan’s former president, and the Afghan forces for the current dramatic situation on the ground. He ended his speech without taking questions. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 16, 2021

OMG.

He took no questions. He read from a teleprompter for ten minutes and then walked away taking no questions. Joe Biden absolutely must be impeached and this is not even funny. END THIS PUPPET PRESIDENCY. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 16, 2021

Impeach Biden. Now. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) August 16, 2021

This was a well-written speech designed to take all focus away from the unambiguous fact that the Biden regime handled Afghanistan in the worst possible way. They knew it would all collapse but figured they could blame Trump.

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

This is why we’re building a network of news outlets that are willing to go against the narrative and expose the truth. We need help. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

I’ve said much of this before. From time to time I reframe this request for assistance by taking the most relevant message of the day and adjusting the story accordingly. We’ve discussed this network in previous articles. Now, it’s time to talk about help. First and foremost, we need financial assistance detailed below. But we could also use more writers who are willing to volunteer their thoughts for the sake of spreading the message. Those who are interested should contact me directly.

As far as money, we’re looking better than we have in the recent past, but we are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

