Apparently former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was watching Joe Biden’s speech today:
That was a DISASTER!
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 16, 2021
And apparently McEnany’s assessment was just the sort of excuse ride-or-die-Trump-stan-turned-Resistance-thought-leader Joe Walsh was looking for to take a swipe at the previous administration:
It sure was, and thank God it ended January 20, 2021. https://t.co/oKsYQS3hCw
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 16, 2021
Get it? Because Donald Trump’s administration was literally a disaster, the worst thing to happen in recent memory.
Read the room Joe.
— NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) August 16, 2021
You are shameful
— BK (@BrendaKaye_USA) August 16, 2021
And shameless at the same time. Pretty neat trick, huh?
He’s committed to the act. https://t.co/mFekD8bsnl
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 16, 2021
man, joe walsh has no gag reflex. https://t.co/vokSMdZzaV
— kaitlin, lepbet’s burner (@thefactualprep) August 16, 2021
We, on the other hand, have an overwhelming urge to vomit.
Joe’s yuckin’ it up while the taliban murders US sympathizers and suppresses women and we watch people falling from planes on TV.
But haha trump! Sick burn bro
— Jimmy Two Shoes (@JimmyTw13837513) August 16, 2021
what the hell is the matter with you?
— the for real deal (@trendytotebag14) August 16, 2021
You’re soulless.
— pirkster (@pirkster_jax) August 17, 2021