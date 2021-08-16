https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/16/joe-walsh-does-the-resistance-proud-with-his-rejoinder-to-kayleigh-mcenanys-assessment-of-joe-bidens-speech/

Apparently former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was watching Joe Biden’s speech today:

That was a DISASTER! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 16, 2021

And apparently McEnany’s assessment was just the sort of excuse ride-or-die-Trump-stan-turned-Resistance-thought-leader Joe Walsh was looking for to take a swipe at the previous administration:

It sure was, and thank God it ended January 20, 2021. https://t.co/oKsYQS3hCw — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 16, 2021

Get it? Because Donald Trump’s administration was literally a disaster, the worst thing to happen in recent memory.

Read the room Joe. — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) August 16, 2021

You are shameful — BK (@BrendaKaye_USA) August 16, 2021

And shameless at the same time. Pretty neat trick, huh?

He’s committed to the act. https://t.co/mFekD8bsnl — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 16, 2021

man, joe walsh has no gag reflex. https://t.co/vokSMdZzaV — kaitlin, lepbet’s burner (@thefactualprep) August 16, 2021

We, on the other hand, have an overwhelming urge to vomit.

Joe’s yuckin’ it up while the taliban murders US sympathizers and suppresses women and we watch people falling from planes on TV. But haha trump! Sick burn bro — Jimmy Two Shoes (@JimmyTw13837513) August 16, 2021

what the hell is the matter with you? — the for real deal (@trendytotebag14) August 16, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

