Back in April, Vice President Kamala Harris bragged that she was the “last person in the room” when President Biden had to make “big decisions,” including Biden’s decision to pull American troops out of Afghanistan by September 11.

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union with” CNN’s Dana Bash, Harris preceded her remarks about Afghanistan by boasting, “When Joe Biden asked me to join him on the ticket, he did so with a sense of intentionality, of purpose, knowing that he and I may have very different life experiences, but we also have the same values and operate from the same principles. But it was something that I know he was very intentional about in terms of asking me to run with him and to serve with him, which is that I will bring a perspective that will contribute to the overall decisions that we make.”

“He and I are in almost every meeting together, have made almost every decision together,” she continued, later adding, “So, yes, I carry a great, great sense of responsibility, if not the seriousness of the responsibility, to be in this position and be a voice for those who have not traditionally been in the room.”

Bash commented, “President Biden always said that he wants you to be the last person in the room, particularly for big decisions, just as he was for President Obama.”

“Yes,” Harris agreed.

“He just made a really big decision: Afghanistan,” Bash noted.

“Yes,” Harris reiterated.

“Were you the last person in the room?” Bash asked.

“Yes,” Harris repeated.

“And you feel comfortable?” Bash inquired.

“I do,” Harris stated, then gushed, “And I’m going to add to that. This is a president who has an extraordinary amount of courage. He is someone who I have seen over and over again make decisions based on what he truly believes — based on his years of doing this work and studying these issues, what he truly believes is the right thing to do.”

“And I’m going to tell you something about him,” Harris continued. “He is acutely aware that it may not be politically popular or advantageous for him personally. It’s really something to see. And I wish that the American public could see sometimes what I see, because, ultimately — and the decision always rests with him, but I have seen him over and over again make decisions based exactly on what he believes is right, regardless of what maybe the political people tell him is in his best selfish interest.”

On April 14, when he announced the removal of American troops from Afghanistan by September 11, Biden boasted, “We’ll not conduct a hasty rush to the exit. We’ll do it. We’ll do it responsibly, deliberately and safely. And we will do it in full coordination with our allies and partners who now have more forces in Afghanistan than we do. The Taliban should know that if they attack us as we draw down, we will defend ourselves and our partners with all the tools at our disposal.”

