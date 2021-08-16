https://www.theblaze.com/strong-majority-of-likely-voters-disapprove-of-biden-s-handling-of-u-s-afghanistan-operations

While the U.S. and the world witness the swift fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban as America moves to withdraw, a recent poll found that a significant majority of likely general election voters disapprove of President Biden’s handling of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan.

The Trafalgar Group survey, which indicates that it was a partnership with Convention of States Action, found that 59.5 percent strongly disapprove of the president’s handling of America’s military operations in Afghanistan, while 9.8 percent disapprove, 12.4 percent approve, 10.7 percent strongly approve, and 7.5 percent had no opinion.

This means that a combined 69.3 percent either disapprove or strongly disapprove.

The Democratic president scored unsurprisingly low marks among Republicans, with a whopping 80 percent strongly disapproving and an additional 8.8 percent disapproving.

But Biden also performed poorly when it came to members of his party, as 36.9 percent of Democrats strongly disapprove and 11.3 percent disapprove, while just 16.9 percent strongly approve and 22.9 percent approve.

The poll was conducted Aug. 14-15, had 1084 respondents and had a margin of error of 2.98 percent.

“Of the 10.7% of people who said ‘strongly approve,’ 13.3% are GOP, 24.8% are NO PARTY/OTHER, and 61.9% are DEMOCRAT,” Chief pollster of the Trafalgar Group Robert C. Cahaly tweeted. “For perspective only 4% of all Republicans, 10.6% of all No party, and 16.9% of all Democrats answered ‘strongly approve.'”

Biden has faced significant criticism over the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Biden is trying to distract and imply his option was to either send more troops or end a war. That wasn’t the case. It has always been about protecting America. This exit from Afghanistan and the way it was done was pathetic. He gave the terrorists a win and he knows it,” former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley tweeted on Monday.

Republican Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana described it as “disgraceful that we’re leaving in an embarrassing way like this, reminiscent of what happened in Vietnam,” saying that the Biden administration has “botched” the withdrawal and that he hopes the administration is held accountable.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

