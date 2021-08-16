https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/latest-video-from-kabul-airport-monday-morning-saigon-on-steroids/

Posted by Kane on August 16, 2021

The situation is dire at Kabul airport as thousands have stormed the tarmac in a desperate attempt to flee the country before the Taliban begin their reign of terror.

Taliban flag flying over Presidential Palace in Kabul

