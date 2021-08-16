https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/latest-video-from-kabul-airport-monday-morning-saigon-on-steroids/
Kabul airport this morning pic.twitter.com/9ku3tNHgwL
— Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) August 16, 2021
The situation is dire at Kabul airport as thousands have stormed the tarmac in a desperate attempt to flee the country before the Taliban begin their reign of terror.
New pictures coming out from Kabul Airport. Reports are saying The Situation at the airport is currently extremely critical As Hundreds of people have been waiting for flights since yesterday now rushing to jet airliners. #Kabul pic.twitter.com/dKfiatv42z https://t.co/nASMlN3DP5
— Wᵒˡᵛᵉʳᶤᶰᵉ Uᵖᵈᵃᵗᵉˢ𖤐 (@W0lverineupdate) August 16, 2021
WATCH: Chaotic scenes today at Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul as many try to flee from Afghanistan — Video thread: pic.twitter.com/ATML3yFjmH
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 16, 2021
Early Monday morning in Kabul. Stuck between the Taliban’s rampage and the U.S.’ suspension of commercial flights from Kabul Airport, Afghans trying to make their way into the airport. #Afghanistan #Talibans #AfghanistanBurning pic.twitter.com/2HXADFbwNn
— VinayPal ॐ 🇮🇳 (@VinayPal196) August 16, 2021
BIG BREAKING🚨🚨: Afghan civilians cling to a USAF C-17A at #Kabul airport trying to leave the country after #Taliban takeover fearing the group’s hardline Islam!st rule.#Afghanistan #kabulairport #KabulHasFallen #TalibanTakeover #Talibans #Afghan_lives_matter pic.twitter.com/1ErSmTiyoq
— 𝕶𝖗𝖎𝖘𝖍𝖓𝖆🍥🇮🇳 | shadowbanned for life🤘🏼 (@krishnajindal07) August 16, 2021
Taliban flag flying over Presidential Palace in Kabul