https://www.oann.com/malaysian-pm-muhyiddin-yassin-resigns-palace-statement/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=malaysian-pm-muhyiddin-yassin-resigns-palace-statement



FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaking during his cabinet announcement in Putrajaya, Malaysia March 9, 2020. REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaking during his cabinet announcement in Putrajaya, Malaysia March 9, 2020. REUTERS/File Photo

August 16, 2021

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin offered his resigation on Monday but will remain as a caretaker premier, the palace said in a statement, after months of political turmoil caused by infighting in his ruling coalition.

Muhyiddin, who came to power in March 2020, will remain as caretaker until a new premier is appointed, the palace said.

(Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook